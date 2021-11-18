Former Trump adviser Bannon pleads not guilty to obstructing 6 January congressional probe

Reuters
18 November, 2021, 09:20 am
Last modified: 18 November, 2021, 09:24 am

Bannon has vowed to fight the congressional subpoena

Steve Bannon, talk show host and former White House advisor to former President Donald Trump. Photo :Reuters
Steve Bannon, talk show host and former White House advisor to former President Donald Trump. Photo :Reuters

Former President Donald Trump's longtime adviser Steve Bannon on Wednesday pleaded not guilty to criminal charges that he defied a congressional subpoena from a US House panel investigating the deadly 6 Januray Capitol riot, according to court documents.

Bannon, who made his initial appearance in federal court on Monday, was indicted last week by a federal grand jury on two counts of contempt of Congress.

Bannon has vowed to fight the congressional subpoena, telling reporters outside the courthouse on Monday that he believes the prosecution is a politically motivated attack against him by President Joe Biden, Attorney General Merrick Garland and House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

He was due to be arraigned in court on Thursday, but agreed to waive his right to a formal reading of the indictment, according to court documents filed on Wednesday.

He is still expected to take part on Thursday in a virtual status conference hearing on the case before US District Judge Carl Nichols.

