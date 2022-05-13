In first since Ukraine invasion, Pentagon chief speaks with Russian counterpart

Reuters
13 May, 2022, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 13 May, 2022, 10:20 pm

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin answers reporters questions at the Pentagon as the U.S. military nears the formal end of its mission in Afghanistan in Arlington, Virginia, US July 21, 2021. Photo : Reuters
US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin called for an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine when he spoke by telephone to his Russian counterpart Sergei Shoigu on Friday, the Pentagon said.

It was the first time since the 24 Feb. invasion of Ukraine that the two men had spoken. Austin stressed the importance of maintaining lines of communication, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said in a statement.

The United States and Russia have established a hotline since the invasion - which Moscow calls a "special military operation" - to prevent miscalculation and escalation in the region.

The "deconfliction" hotline is an open phone line based at the European Command's headquarters and falls under Air Force General Tod Wolters, who leads all US forces on the continent.

Pentagon chief / US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin / Ukraine / Ukraine crisis / Ukraine -Russia conflict

