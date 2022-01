An ampule of Remdesivir is pictured during a news conference at the University Hospital Eppendorf (UKE) in Hamburg, Germany, April 8, 2020, as the spread of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) continues. Photo :Reuters

The US health regulator on Friday expanded its approval for the use of Gilead Sciences' antiviral drug remdesivir to treat non-hospitalized patients 12 years and older for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Covid-19 disease with high risk of hospitalization.

Previously, the use of Veklury was limited to patients requiring hospitalization.