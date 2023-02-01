FBI searching USA president Biden's home in Delaware, in classified documents probe

The FBI on Wednesday is searching USA President Joe Biden's home in Delaware as part of an investigation into the previous discovery of classified documents at other locations connected to the president, his personal lawyer said.

Biden's lawyer, Bob Bauer, in a statement said said, the search was "planned" with the president's "full support", reports BBC.

The Department of Justice is investigating the discovery of classified documents at a private office in Washington, D.C., that Biden had used while a private citizen, and at his residence in Wilmington, Delaware. The FBI previously searched both of those locations, reports CNBC.

"Under DOJ's standard procedures, in the interests of operational security and integrity, it sought to do this work without advance public notice, and we agreed to cooperate," Bauer said.

The FBI search in Rehoboth marks the third known occasion that federal agents have searched properties associated with Biden to look for classified material, reports CNN.

Biden purchased his home in Rehoboth after leaving the vice presidency. He and his wife occasionally spend weekends there, most recently from 20 to 23 January .