FBI confirms 'assassination attempt' against Donald Trump

"This evening we had what we are calling an assassination attempt against our former president Donald Trump," Special Agent Kevin Rojek told reporters in Butler, Pennsylvania, where Trump was holding a rally when shots rang out.

Republican presidential candidate and former U.S. President Donald Trump is assisted by US Secret Service personnel after gunfire rang out during a campaign rally at the Butler Farm Show in Butler, Pennsylvania, U.S., July 13, 2024. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Republican presidential candidate and former U.S. President Donald Trump is assisted by US Secret Service personnel after gunfire rang out during a campaign rally at the Butler Farm Show in Butler, Pennsylvania, U.S., July 13, 2024. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The shooting that wounded Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump on Saturday was an assassination attempt, the FBI confirmed in a late night press conference.

"This evening we had what we are calling an assassination attempt against our former president Donald Trump," Special Agent Kevin Rojek told reporters in Butler, Pennsylvania, where Trump was holding a rally when shots rang out.

An overhead map of the attempted assasination of Donald Trump on 14 July, 2024. Created by Leanne Abraham, June Kim, Elena Shao, Julie Walton Shaver, Anjali Singhvi, Christiaan Triebert and Karen Yourish/ NewYorkTimes. Satellite Image: GoogleEarth
An overhead map of the attempted assasination of Donald Trump on 14 July, 2024. Created by Leanne Abraham, June Kim, Elena Shao, Julie Walton Shaver, Anjali Singhvi, Christiaan Triebert and Karen Yourish/ NewYorkTimes. Satellite Image: GoogleEarth

Witness Account

Ron Moose, a Trump supporter at the rally, said he heard about four shots, according to Reuters.. "I saw the crowd go down and then Trump ducked also real quick," he said. "Then the Secret Service all jumped and protected him as soon as they could. We are talking within a second they were all protecting him."

The BBC interviewed a man who described himself as an eyewitness, saying he saw a man armed with a rifle crawling up a roof near the event. The person, who the BBC did not identify, said he and the people he was with started pointing at the man, trying to alert security.

The shots appeared to come from outside the area secured by the Secret Service, the agency said. 

CNN, citing sources, said the FBI had identified the suspected shooter, a 20-year-old Pennsylvania man.

 

