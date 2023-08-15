Factbox:The legal troubles of former US President Donald Trump

FILE PHOTO: US President Donald Trump speaks to reporters during an Easter blessing event in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, US, April 10, 2020. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Here is a list of legal troubles facing former US President Donald Trump, the front-runner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination. Trump, 77, denies any wrongdoing.

GEORGIA ELECTION-TAMPERING CRIMINAL PROBE

Trump was hit with a sweeping fourth set of criminal charges on Monday when a Georgia grand jury issued an indictment accusing him of efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss to Democrat Joe Biden.

The sprawling indictment lists 19 defendants and 41 felony counts in all. All were charged with racketeering, which is used to target members of organized crime groups and carries a penalty of up to 20 years in prison.

Counts against Trump include violation of the state's Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act, solicitation of violation of oath by a public officer, conspiracy to commit forgery in the first degree, conspiracy to commit impersonating a public officer, and conspiracy to commit filing false documents.

Other defendants include Mark Meadows, Trump's former White House chief of staff, and lawyers Rudy Giuliani and John Eastman.

6 JAN AND THE US CAPITOL ATTACK

Trump pleaded not guilty to charges in Washington federal court that he conspired to defraud the US by preventing Congress from certifying Biden's victory over Trump and to deprive voters of their right to a fair election.

On 6 Jan 2021, Trump supporters attacked the US Capitol in a failed bid to prevent certification of Biden's victory. Prosecutors said Trump exploited the attack, refusing advice he send a message directing rioters to leave.

Trump and his allies advanced claims of fraud they knew to be untrue, prosecutors said. The indictment says close advisers, including senior intelligence officials, told Trump repeatedly that the election results were legitimate.

Trump and others organized fraudulent slates of electors in seven US states, all of which he lost, to submit their votes to be counted and certified as official by Congress on Jan. 6, the indictment said.

ILLEGAL RETENTION OF CLASSIFIED DOCUMENTS

Trump pleaded not guilty in federal court on 13 June in Miami to charges he unlawfully kept classified national security documents when he left office in 2021 and lied to officials who sought to recover them.

The trial is scheduled for 20 May 2024.

Special Counsel Jack Smith accuses Trump of risking national secrets by taking thousands of sensitive papers with him when he left the White House in January 2021 and storing them in a haphazard manner at his Mar-a-Lago Florida estate and his New Jersey golf club, according to the indictment.

Photos included in the indictment show boxes of documents at Mar-a-Lago stored on a ballroom stage, in a bathroom and strewn across a storage-room floor.

Those records included information about the secretive US nuclear program and potential vulnerabilities in the event of an attack, the indictment said.

Trump faces charges that include violations of the Espionage Act, which criminalizes unauthorized possession of defense information, and conspiracy to obstruct justice.

Also charged are Trump's aide Walt Nauta and another Trump employee, Carlos De Oliveira, the latter with attempting to delete security camera footage at Mar-a-Lago after a grand jury subpoenaed the videos in June 2022.

Prosecutors allege De Oliveira told another employee that "the boss" wanted a server containing security footage to be deleted. He has yet to enter a plea. Nauta pleaded not guilty.

NEW YORK 'HUSH MONEY' CRIMINAL CASE

A New York grand jury indicted Trump for allegedly falsifying business records in connection with a hush-money payment to a porn star before the 2016 presidential election.

Trump's former personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, paid Stormy Daniels $130,000 for her silence about a sexual encounter she said she had with Trump in 2006. Prosecutors in Manhattan accuse Trump of trying to conceal a violation of election laws.

Trump pleaded not guilty to 34 counts of falsifying business records. He has denied having a sexual encounter with Daniels but admitted to reimbursing Cohen for his payment to her.

Cohen pleaded guilty to campaign finance violations and other crimes and was sentenced to three years in prison in 2018 during Trump's presidency.

The trial is scheduled for 25 March 2024.

SEXUAL ABUSE AND DEFAMATION CIVIL LAWSUITS

Trump is appealing a $5 million verdict by a Manhattan federal jury that found him liable for sexually abusing writer E. Jean Carroll in the mid-1990s and then defaming her by lying about it in 2022.

Carroll is seeking at least $10 million more in a separate defamation lawsuit she amended after Trump blasted the verdict on CNN and on his social media platform. He has denied meeting Carroll and accused her of making up her allegations.

A trial in that case is scheduled for 15 Jan 2024.

NEW YORK ATTORNEY GENERAL CIVIL LAWSUIT

New York Attorney General Letitia James sued Trump and his family business, the Trump Organization, in September 2022 for alleged fraud by him and his family.

James, a Democrat, accuses Trump of lying from 2011 to 2021 about asset values, including for his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida and Trump Tower penthouse in Manhattan, as well as his own net worth, to obtain better terms from lenders and insurers.

The lawsuit seeks at least $250 million in damages from Trump, his adult sons Donald Jr and Eric, the Trump Organization and others, and to stop the Trumps from running businesses in New York.

A trial is scheduled for 2 Oct, a date the judge has said is "set in stone." James' office said on 31 July it had finished gathering evidence and is ready for trial.