Factbox: Who was Ahmaud Arbery?

A woman holds a poster depicting Ahmaud Arbery outside the Glynn County Courthouse while Greg McMichael, his son Travis McMichael and William "Roddie" Bryan are tried over the killing of Ahmaud Arbery, in Brunswick, Georgia, US, November 23, 2021.Photo :Reuters

Ahmaud Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man, was running through a mostly white neighborhood on Feb. 23, 2020, when he was chased by three white men in two pickup trucks and fatally shot.

The killing took place about two miles (3.2 km) from his mother's house near Brunswick, Georgia. The men told police they thought he had committed a crime and were trying to make a citizen's arrest.

WHO WAS AHMAUD ARBERY?

Ahmaud Marquez Arbery, 25, was a lifelong resident of the coastal, south Georgia city of Brunswick. He was known as "Maud" or "Quez" to his friends, and was the son of Marcus Arbery Sr. and Wanda Cooper-Jones. He had a big, easy smile and ran every day unless there was a drenching rain, his family said.

Arbery worked long hours at a truck washing company and at his father's landscaping business. He'd frequently be seen by neighbors lifting weights in his mother's driveway or playing basketball. He often sang freestyle rap.