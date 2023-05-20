Every US president since Reagan has mishandled classified documents: report

USA

BSS/AFP
20 May, 2023, 12:30 pm
Last modified: 20 May, 2023, 12:34 pm

Related News

Every US president since Reagan has mishandled classified documents: report

BSS/AFP
20 May, 2023, 12:30 pm
Last modified: 20 May, 2023, 12:34 pm
FILE PHOTO: Razor wire is seen on a fence around the U.S. Capitol ahead of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden&#039;s inauguration, in Washington, U.S., January 17, 2021. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
FILE PHOTO: Razor wire is seen on a fence around the U.S. Capitol ahead of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration, in Washington, U.S., January 17, 2021. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

US President Joe Biden and his predecessor Donald Trump are just the latest in a four-decade-long chain of recent presidents who have mishandled classified documents during their tenure, New York Post has reported.

Every US administration since President Ronald Reagan has in some form fumbled federal procedure when managing top-secret records, the report said on Wednesday, citing the testimony of National Archives officials in a closed-door hearing before a congressional committee in March.

Earlier this year, a small number of documents with classified markings were found at Biden's office in Washington, D.C. and his residence in Delaware.

Last year, the FBI seized a trove of documents, some of which were marked as highly classified, from Trump's estate in Mar-a-Lago, Florida.

Records become easily lost or mingled with non-classified documents because the White House treats various offices as "open storage" to which multiple individuals have access and the ability to move papers in and out, William Bosanko, the chief operating officer of the National Archives, was quoted by the report as saying.

US House Intelligence Committee Chairman Mike Turner noted that "the handling and mishandling of classified documents are a problem that stretches beyond the Oval Office."

"We need a better way for elected officials who are leaving office -- in both the Executive Branch and Legislative Branch -- to properly return classified material and protect the integrity of our national security," he added.

Top News / World+Biz

US president / US

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Do we have enough paid leaves in Bangladesh?

5h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Postmen persist as dedicated messengers in a digital age

1d | Features
Chef Arpon Changma. Photo: Courtesy

Arpon Changma: Meet the chef committed to putting Bangladesh on a global platter

1d | Food
Photo: Reuters

Why Bangladesh should be offered to join BRICS

1d | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

Titas proposes Tk12,000cr project to make its gas network leakproof

Titas proposes Tk12,000cr project to make its gas network leakproof

3h | TBS Insight
Cheap accommodation and transport in Dhaka for expatriate workers

Cheap accommodation and transport in Dhaka for expatriate workers

1d | TBS Stories
How can you get relief from chronic pain?

How can you get relief from chronic pain?

1d | TBS Health
Full-sized scans reveal Titanic as never seen before

Full-sized scans reveal Titanic as never seen before

20h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

12 districts under great danger signal 8 as Mocha becomes severe cyclone

2
Dhaka Metro Rail. Photo: Rajib Dhar
Transport

Metro rail to run from 8am to 8pm from 21 May

3
Dhaka south to turn Dholaikhal reservoir into a park
Bangladesh

Dhaka south to turn Dholaikhal reservoir into a park

4
7 Bangladeshis in Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2023 list
Bangladesh

7 Bangladeshis in Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2023 list

5
State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak. Photo: Courtesy
Bangladesh

PayPal to be launched in Bangladesh soon: Palak

6
Pakistan Army Chief of Staff General Asim Munir. Photo: Collected
South Asia

Pak army chief issues warning against future attempts to vandalise security facilities