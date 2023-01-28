Events in the Memphis police beating death of Tyre Nichols

A man speaks through a bull horn during a protest on the day of the release of a video showing police officers beating Tyre Nichols, the young Black man who was killed during a traffic stop by Memphis police officers, in Memphis, Tennessee, U.S., January 27, 2023. REUTERS/Alyssa Pointer
 The city of Memphis on Friday released video of the police traffic stop and beating of Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man. Five police officers have been fired and charged with second-degree murder in his death.

Here is a timeline of events.

7 Jan: Officers pull over Nichols on suspicion of reckless driving around 8:30 pm Police said in a statement that a confrontation ensued, Nichols fled on foot, was pursued by officers and another confrontation occurred. Afterward, Nichols "complained of having a shortness of breath," the statement said. An ambulance was called and Nichols taken to hospital.

8 Jan: Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy requests the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation to conduct a use-of-force investigation surrounding the arrest, the bureau announced less than 24 hours after the incident. Memphis is in Shelby County.

10 Jan: Nichols "succumbed to his injuries," the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said.

14 Jan: Nichols' family holds a memorial event at which they display a photograph of Nichols that shows him intubated and his face badly beaten, the Memphis Commercial Appeal reported. A subsequent protest takes place at a police precinct.

16 Jan: The family retains civil rights attorney Ben Crump, known for representing families in some of the United States' most fraught cases including those of Trayvon Martin and George Floyd. Crump immediately calls for the release of video from the Nichols encounter captured by police body and vehicle dashboard cameras.

20 Jan: The Memphis Police Department fires the five officers involved.

23 Jan: Crump and Nichols' family view the police video. Crump later says it reminded him of the video of the beating of Rodney King.

24 Jan: The city of Memphis announced two fire fighters involved in the incident were relieved of duty pending an internal investigation.

25 Jan: Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn Davis releases a video statement calling the treatment of Nichols "failing of basic humanity."

26 Jan: The five officers are charged with second-degree murder.

27 Jan: Police video of the incident is released to the public.

