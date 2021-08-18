Evacuations more important than US Afghanistan withdrawal date -House panel chairman

18 August, 2021, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 18 August, 2021, 09:33 pm

Evacuations more important than US Afghanistan withdrawal date -House panel chairman

"We need to make sure that every one of those individuals that we know put their lives on their lives are out," Democratic Representative Gregory Meek said

Chairman Rep. Gregory W Meeks looks on as Secretary of State Antony Blinken testifies before the House Committee on Foreign Affairs on the Biden Administration&#039;s Priorities for US Foreign Policy on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, US. Reuters
Chairman Rep. Gregory W Meeks looks on as Secretary of State Antony Blinken testifies before the House Committee on Foreign Affairs on the Biden Administration's Priorities for US Foreign Policy on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, US. Reuters

The chairman of the US House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee said on Wednesday the US military should stay in Afghanistan beyond the planned Aug. 31 withdrawal date if needed to evacuate Americans and Afghan allies.

"We need to make sure that every one of those individuals that we know put their lives on their lives are out," Democratic Representative Gregory Meek told MSNBC.

"If that means we should stay longer, in my estimation, we should do that. If that means, that even if we have to bring more troops in to make sure we can get them out safely, we need to do that."

