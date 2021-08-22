Emergency declared in New York as Hurricane Henri strengthens

A satellite image shows Tropical Storm Henri over the Atlantic Ocean and approaching the east coast of the United States August 21, 2021. NOAA/Handout via REUTERS

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has declared state of emergency as storm Henri has strengthened to a Category 1 hurricane and is bearing down on Long Island, New York, and southern New England.

It is expected to make landfall today, reports The Independent.

The upgrade in status was released by the National Hurricane Center, who put out a warning of heavy rain, wind and flooding.

Henri was travelling further westwards than was originally expected, and looked on track to hit eastern Long Island. New York hasn't had a direct hit from a major hurricane since Superstorm Sandy in 2012.

On Saturday morning, the storm was producing sustained 70mph (113kph), winds. Meteorologists have predicted that the storm will become a hurricane before it makes landfall on Sunday.