Emergency declared in New York as Hurricane Henri strengthens

USA

TBS Report
22 August, 2021, 10:50 am
Last modified: 22 August, 2021, 10:52 am

Related News

Emergency declared in New York as Hurricane Henri strengthens

The upgrade in status was released by the National Hurricane Center, who put out a warning of heavy rain, wind and flooding

TBS Report
22 August, 2021, 10:50 am
Last modified: 22 August, 2021, 10:52 am
A satellite image shows Tropical Storm Henri over the Atlantic Ocean and approaching the east coast of the United States August 21, 2021. NOAA/Handout via REUTERS
A satellite image shows Tropical Storm Henri over the Atlantic Ocean and approaching the east coast of the United States August 21, 2021. NOAA/Handout via REUTERS

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has declared state of emergency as storm Henri has strengthened to a Category 1 hurricane and is bearing down on Long Island, New York, and southern New England.

It is expected to make landfall today, reports The Independent.

The upgrade in status was released by the National Hurricane Center, who put out a warning of heavy rain, wind and flooding.

Henri was travelling further westwards than was originally expected, and looked on track to hit eastern Long Island. New York hasn't had a direct hit from a major hurricane since Superstorm Sandy in 2012.

On Saturday morning, the storm was producing sustained 70mph (113kph), winds. Meteorologists have predicted that the storm will become a hurricane before it makes landfall on Sunday.

 

Top News / World+Biz

New york / New York Governor Andrew Cuomo / Hurricane Henri

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Soul of Abode

Soul of Abode

3d | Videos
Taliban Conference: Commitments or tactic?

Taliban Conference: Commitments or tactic?

3d | Videos
Afghanistan under Taliban regime: Time for China to step in?

Afghanistan under Taliban regime: Time for China to step in?

3d | Videos
Story of America's wars

Story of America's wars

3d | Videos

Most Read

1
Shakib Khan lambasts artistes' association for suspending Pori Moni
Glitz

Shakib Khan lambasts artistes' association for suspending Pori Moni

2
Under the Taliban regime, chances are high that Kabul would become a terrorist sanctuary just like the old times. Photo: Reuters
Thoughts

Kabul falls. Should Dhaka worry?

3
Banks show high profit, but it’s not real 
Banking

Banks show high profit, but it’s not real 

4
Bank Asia to build largest network through post office banking
Banking

Bank Asia to build largest network through post office banking

5
Dhaka wants fertiliser, Moscow wants mangoes
Economy

Dhaka wants fertiliser, Moscow wants mangoes

6
Evaly’s actual debt higher than BB’s finding
Economy

Evaly’s actual debt higher than BB’s finding