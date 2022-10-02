Elon Musk to provide Florida with Starlink satellites in response to Hurricane Ian

Stranded shrimp boats are seen in a marina after Hurricane Ian caused widespread destruction in Fort Myers Beach, Florida, U.S., September 30, 2022. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said SpaceX Chief Executive Elon Musk agreed to provide the company's satellite internet service, Starlink, for help in response to Hurricane Ian in areas of Southwest Florida still without connectivity.

"We are working with Elon Musk and Starlink satellite. They are positioning those Starlink satellites to provide good coverage in Southwest Florida and other affected areas," DeSantis told reporters on Saturday. "We are expecting 120 additional large Starlink units to deploy to Southwest Florida."