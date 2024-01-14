Doomed US lunar lander now headed for Earth: company

USA

BSS/AFP
14 January, 2024, 09:15 am
Last modified: 14 January, 2024, 09:20 am

Related News

Doomed US lunar lander now headed for Earth: company

Shortly after it separated from the rocket, the spaceship experienced an onboard explosion and it soon became clear it would not make a soft lunar touchdown

BSS/AFP
14 January, 2024, 09:15 am
Last modified: 14 January, 2024, 09:20 am
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

A private US lunar lander that has been leaking fuel throughout its journey is now headed for Earth and will likely burn up in the atmosphere, the company said Saturday.

Astrobotic has been posting regular updates on the Peregrine lander's status since the start of its ill-fated voyage, which began when it blasted off on a brand new Vulcan rocket built by United Launch Alliance on January 8.

Shortly after it separated from the rocket, the spaceship experienced an onboard explosion and it soon became clear it would not make a soft lunar touchdown because of the amount of the propellant it was losing -- though Astrobotic's team were able to power up science experiments they were carrying for NASA and other space agencies, and gather spaceflight data.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"Our latest assessment now shows the spacecraft is on a path towards Earth, where it will likely burn up in the Earth's atmosphere," the Pittsburgh-based company posted on X.

"The team is currently assessing options and we will update as soon as we are able."

The box-shaped robot has now been in space for more than five days and is currently 242,000 miles (390,000 kilometers) from our planet, Astrobotic added.

Space watchers have been following Peregrine's trajectory closely and many had hoped it might still make a "hard landing" on the Moon, as other failed landers have done before -- though it's now clear that even that reduced goal won't be achieved. In addition to science hardware, the spaceship is carrying cargo for private clients of Astrobotic, including a sports drink can, a physical Bitcoin, as well as human and animal ashes and DNA.

Astrobotic is the latest private entity to have failed in a soft landing, following an Israeli nonprofit and a Japanese company.

NASA had paid Astrobotic more than $100 million for carrying its cargo, under an experimental program called Commercial Lunar Payload Services. The overall goal is to seed a commercial lunar economy and reduce its own overheads.

Though it hasn't worked out this time, NASA officials have made clear their strategy of "more shots on goal" means more chances to score, and the next attempt, by Houston-based Intuitive Machines, launches in February.

Astrobotic itself will get another chance in November with its Griffin lander transporting NASA's VIPER rover to the lunar south pole.

World+Biz

USA / Lunar lander

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The psychology behind choosing a signature is, it should be unique in a way so that no one can copy it. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

The art of deconstructing our signatures

2h | Panorama
The area surrounding Uttara North station is still being developed, where many high-rise buildings are under construction. Photo: Rajib Dhar

How metro rail reshapes Dhaka residents’ housing choices

1d | Panorama
Aman rice prices rose despite production surpassing all previous records last year and supply hitting the market from early December. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain/TBS

Food price paradox: How far will the effects reach?

2d | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Nazmus D Shams: Meet the man transforming the country’s wedding industry

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

AFCON starts tonight

AFCON starts tonight

13h | Videos
The most powerful passports in the world

The most powerful passports in the world

2h | Videos
Exporting goods by sea became doubled due to Houthi attacks

Exporting goods by sea became doubled due to Houthi attacks

16h | Videos
Oil soars as US, UK strike on Houthis stirs up geopolitical worries

Oil soars as US, UK strike on Houthis stirs up geopolitical worries

12h | Videos