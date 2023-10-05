'The Donald Trump show is over': New York attorney general

USA

BSS/AFP
05 October, 2023, 12:00 pm
Last modified: 05 October, 2023, 12:02 pm

Related News

'The Donald Trump show is over': New York attorney general

Before leaving, Trump railed against James and complained that the "rigged" trial with a judge "run by the Democrats" was keeping him off the presidential campaign trail

BSS/AFP
05 October, 2023, 12:00 pm
Last modified: 05 October, 2023, 12:02 pm
Former US President Donald Trump. Photo: Reuters/Tom Brenner
Former US President Donald Trump. Photo: Reuters/Tom Brenner

New York Attorney General Letitia James hit back at Donald Trump on Wednesday over his virulent attacks on the $250 million civil fraud suit she brought against him, saying she will "not be bullied."

"The Donald Trump show is over," James told reporters after the 77-year-old former president left court at the midpoint of Wednesday's proceedings.

Before leaving, Trump railed against James and complained that the "rigged" trial with a judge "run by the Democrats" was keeping him off the presidential campaign trail.

"I'd rather be in New Hampshire, South Carolina or Ohio or a lot of other places," Trump said. "But I'm stuck here because I have a corrupt attorney general."

Responding to Trump, James said "I will not be bullied" and denounced his decision to attend the opening days of the trial as "a political stunt, a fund-raising stunt."

James, who is African American, said Trump's personal attacks on her this week were "offensive, they were baseless, they were void of any facts or of any evidence.

"What they were, were comments that unfortunately fomented violence, comments that I would describe as race-baiting, comments unfortunately that appeal to the bottom of our humanity.

"This case was brought simply because it was a case where individuals have engaged in a pattern and practice of fraud," James said. "I will not sit idly by and allow anyone to subvert the law."

Trump also resumed his verbal volleys on Wednesday against Judge Arthur Engoron, a day after he was admonished from the bench.

"The judge already knows what he's going to do," Trump said. "He's a Democrat."

Engoron imposed a partial gag order on Trump on Tuesday after the former president insulted one of the judge's law clerks in a social media post.

"Personal attacks on members of my court staff are unacceptable," Engoron said as Trump sat at the defense table flanked by his lawyers.

"Consider this statement a gag order forbidding all parties from posting, emailing or speaking publicly about any of my staff," Engoron said.

The post was later deleted.

Multiple legal battles

James has accused Trump, his sons Eric and Don Jr and other executives of colossally inflating the value of their real estate assets in order to receive more favorable bank loans and insurance terms.

Trump does not risk going to jail in the civil trial, but James is seeking $250 million in penalties and the removal of the former president and his sons from the management of the family empire, the Trump Organization.

Trump has denounced the business fraud charges as a "sham" intended to torpedo his bid to recapture the White House next year.

Engoron ruled last week that Trump, his sons and other executives lied to tax collectors, lenders and insurers for years in a scheme that exaggerated the value of their properties by $812 million to $2.2 billion between 2014 and 2021.

As a result, the judge revoked the business licenses that allowed the Trump Organization to operate some of its New York properties and asked the parties to propose receivers to manage the dissolution of the companies in question.

Trump filed a formal appeal against the ruling on Wednesday but the trial will continue.

Trump, the frontrunner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, is facing legal battles on multiple fronts.

The twice-impeached former president faces federal charges for his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election and for alleged mishandling of classified documents after he left the White House.

Trump has also been charged with racketeering in Georgia for trying to overturn the 2020 election results in the southern state

World+Biz

Donald Trump

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

There are 21 lakh buildings in the 1,500 square kilometres under Rajuk, six lakh of which are five-story and above. Around 30% of these six lakh buildings are vulnerable. Photo: TBS

An uptick in mild quakes. Are we on the precipice?

3h | Panorama
Infograph: TBS

Have you noticed how most products you buy have shrunk in size?

4h | Panorama
A man plays online game on a computer at an internet cafe in Beijing, China August 31, 2021. REUTERS/Florence Lo

From play to pay: How microtransactions took over gaming

21h | Features
Unlike Bangla Medium students who are well-versed in the local university admission process from an early age, English Medium students often remain in the dark about these requirements. Photo: Collected

The slim route for English Medium students into public universities

1d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Over 44% of Labor Force Could Be Affected in Next 3 Years - Morgan Stanley

Over 44% of Labor Force Could Be Affected in Next 3 Years - Morgan Stanley

3h | TBS Stories
New Delhi has asked these diplomats to leave India by October 10

New Delhi has asked these diplomats to leave India by October 10

19h | TBS World
Passengers will be able to cross the Padma by rail from October 10

Passengers will be able to cross the Padma by rail from October 10

16h | TBS Stories
Has inflation reduced suffering?

Has inflation reduced suffering?

18h | TBS Economy