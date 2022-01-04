Donald Trump and his children Donald Jr and Ivanka are subpoenaed in New York probe

Reuters
04 January, 2022, 11:20 am
Last modified: 04 January, 2022, 11:23 am

Kimberly Guilfoyle, White House senior advisor Ivanka Trump, White House senior advisor Jared Kushner and Donald Trump Jr. look on as US President Donald Trump holds a campaign rally at Kenosha Regional Airport in Kenosha, Wisconsin, US, November 2, 2020. Photo :Reuters
New York state's attorney general is demanding that two of Donald Trump's adult children, Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump, testify in her civil probe into the former U.S. president's business practices and namesake company.

Subpoenas to the Trumps from the office of Attorney General Letitia James were disclosed in a Monday filing with a New York state court in Manhattan.

Donald Trump has also been subpoenaed to testify under oath.

Lawyers for the family late Monday asked a judge who has overseen disputes related to the probe to quash James' "unprecedented and unconstitutional" bid for their testimony.

Alternatively, they asked the judge to block the subpoenas until Manhattan's district attorney finishes a related criminal probe that James joined last May.

James' subpoenas reflect an escalation of her nearly three-year probe into whether the Trump Organization fraudulently inflated the values of its real estate holdings to obtain bank loans, and reduced their values to lower its tax bills.

