Dollar climbs as US inflation rises beyond expectations

USA

Reuters
10 November, 2021, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 10 November, 2021, 09:48 pm

Related News

Dollar climbs as US inflation rises beyond expectations

The consumer price index rose 0.9% last month after gaining 0.4% in September and in the 12 months through October, the consumer price index accelerated 6.2%

Reuters
10 November, 2021, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 10 November, 2021, 09:48 pm
A US dollar note is seen in front of a stock graph in this November 7, 2016 picture illustration. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
A US dollar note is seen in front of a stock graph in this November 7, 2016 picture illustration. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

The dollar rose against major peers on Wednesday, snapping three days of weakness, after US consumer prices surged at their highest rate since 1990 and fuelled fears inflation could prove stickier than Federal Reserve expectations.

The consumer price index rose 0.9% last month after gaining 0.4% in September and in the 12 months through October, the consumer price index accelerated 6.2%. the US Labor Department said on Wednesday, while analysts expected on average the rise to be limited to 5.8%.

The Fed last week restated its belief that the current inflation surge is transitory, but many investors fear that underestimating price increases could prove to be a costly policy mistake.

At 1002 EDT (1502 GMT), the dollar index , which measures the greenback against six major currencies, was up 0.31% at 94.2470 after reaching a high of 94.440 immediately after the data was released.

"It's a pretty shocking number, shockingly robust ... Housing inflation tends to be very persistent. If it's running at 3.5% year-over-year, high total CPI inflation is not likely to prove transitory," said Greg Anderson, global head of foreign exchange strategy at BMO Capital Markets in New York.

"Markets are pricing in more Fed rate hikes as a result of this number," he said.

Anderson noted that one of the most noticeable reactions to the news was the Mexican peso's decline against the dollar, which was last up 0.27% after touching its highest level against the peso since 29 October.

Against Japan's yen the greenback rose 0.7% to 113.6750 yen after Tuesday touching its lowest point against the yen since 11 October.

The euro fell 0.32% to $1.1559.

Hammered last week after the Bank of England's surprise decision to keep rates unchanged, sterling was last down 0.30% at $1.3518, but held well above Friday's more than one-month low of $1.3425.

The Australian dollar was up 0.04% against the greenback at $0.7383 while the New Zealand dollar was down 0.29% against the US dollar at $0.7108.

"What do these numbers say? Simply that inflation is going to be long-lasting and structural inflation has picked up speed," said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at Spartan Capital Securities In New York.

"The bottom line is that this is going to be a real challenge for the Fed in the coming months and suggests that inflation has not peaked," he added.

Data already showed on Tuesday that US producer prices increased solidly in October, driven by surging costs for gasoline and motor vehicle retailing, suggesting that high inflation could persist.

In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin jumped after the US inflation data and was last up 1.5% at $68,289.26, below its all-time high of $69,000.00 marked earlier in the day.

King USD
King USD

Currency bid prices at 10:02 a.m. (1502 GMT)

Description

RIC

Last

US Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Dollar index

  

94.2470

93.9720

+0.31%

4.741%

+94.4400

+93.9620

Euro/Dollar

  

$1.1559

$1.1596

-0.32%

-5.40%

+$1.1595

+$1.1532

Dollar/Yen

  

113.6750

112.8800

+0.71%

+10.02%

+113.6900

+112.7800

Euro/Yen

  

131.39

130.87

+0.40%

+3.52%

+131.4100

+130.6600

Dollar/Swiss

  

0.9133

0.9112

+0.25%

+3.25%

+0.9149

+0.9110

Sterling/Dollar

  

$1.3518

$1.3560

-0.30%

-1.05%

+$1.3565

+$1.3480

Dollar/Canadian

  

1.2402

1.2436

-0.27%

-2.60%

+1.2458

+1.2387

Aussie/Dollar

  

$0.7383

$0.7380

+0.04%

-4.02%

+$0.7393

+$0.7341

Euro/Swiss

  

1.0556

1.0560

-0.04%

-2.32%

+1.0571

+1.0547

Euro/Sterling

  

0.8549

0.8551

-0.02%

-4.34%

+0.8560

+0.8532

NZ Dollar/Dollar

  

$0.7108

$0.7130

-0.29%

-1.01%

+$0.7132

+$0.7077

Dollar/Norway

  

8.5415

8.5025

+0.48%

-0.51%

+8.5685

+8.5215

Euro/Norway

  

9.8743

9.8640

+0.10%

-5.66%

+9.8905

+9.8519

Dollar/Sweden

  

8.6227

8.5735

+0.35%

+5.20%

+8.6410

+8.5738

Euro/Sweden

  

9.9677

9.9334

+0.35%

-1.08%

+9.9704

+9.9400

World+Biz / Global Economy

USA / Dollar inflation / Dollar / USA

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Jinjira-a silent revolution in light engineering industry

Jinjira-a silent revolution in light engineering industry

1h | Videos
Malala Yousafzai ties knot

Malala Yousafzai ties knot

1h | Videos
Fuel price hike feared to trip up recovery

Fuel price hike feared to trip up recovery

1h | Videos
A lofty river plan to make Dhaka livable again

A lofty river plan to make Dhaka livable again

1h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Tourists leave as panic grips Cox’s Bazar

2
Poor show in DU admission tests continues
Education

Poor show in DU admission tests continues

3
Photo: Noor A Alam
Pursuit

Tasnia Atique: An entrepreneur who turned her adversities into lessons for others

4
A lofty river plan to make Dhaka livable again
Bangladesh

A lofty river plan to make Dhaka livable again

5
Five pvt firms picked to run five closed jute mills
Industry

Five pvt firms picked to run five closed jute mills

6
What will happen in winter? Photo: Mumit M
Bangladesh

Sreemangal records lowest temperature of the day