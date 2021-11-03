Democrat Eric Adams wins New York City mayoral election

USA

Reuters
03 November, 2021, 09:05 am
Last modified: 03 November, 2021, 09:10 am

Related News

Democrat Eric Adams wins New York City mayoral election

He had been expected to win handily in the overwhelmingly Democratic city

Reuters
03 November, 2021, 09:05 am
Last modified: 03 November, 2021, 09:10 am
Democratic candidate for New York City Mayor Eric Adams addresses media after voting in the New York City mayoral election at P.S. 81 in Brooklyn, New York, US, November 2, 2021. Photo :Reuters
Democratic candidate for New York City Mayor Eric Adams addresses media after voting in the New York City mayoral election at P.S. 81 in Brooklyn, New York, US, November 2, 2021. Photo :Reuters

Democrat Eric Adams won New York City's mayoral race on Tuesday on promises to boost public safety and give voice to working-class residents, drawing on his experience as a police captain and as a Black man who experienced police brutality as a youth.

Adams, the Brooklyn borough president since 2014, will become the city's second Black mayor after easily defeating Republican Curtis Sliwa, founder of the Guardian Angels civilian patrol.

The 61-year-old Adams takes over in January from Democrat Bill de Blasio, who was term-limited after eight years in office.

Adams will face the task of overseeing the largest US city's nascent recovery from the coronavirus pandemic, as well as confronting wealth inequality, the lack of affordable housing and struggling public schools.

He had been expected to win handily in the overwhelmingly Democratic city.

"We are so divided right now, and we're missing the beauty of our diversity," Adams told supporters on Tuesday night. "Today we take off the intramural jerseys and we put on one jersey, Team New York."

Top News / World+Biz

Eric Adams / New york

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Shabaz Khan Mosque: Rare remaining Mughal Mosque in city

Shabaz Khan Mosque: Rare remaining Mughal Mosque in city

1d | Videos
History of Halloween

History of Halloween

1d | Videos
Breast cancer awareness

Breast cancer awareness

1d | Videos
Why Facebook is Meta?

Why Facebook is Meta?

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
bKash sustains Tk104 crore loss in 9 months
Economy

bKash sustains Tk104 crore loss in 9 months

2
Representational image. Pixabay.
Infrastructure

Govt seeks Korean investment for Tongi-Jhilmil subway

3
Syed Manzur Elahi
Economy

Nike, Adidas frantically looking for countries to set up factories, a golden opportunity for us

4
'Bangladesh is always in my blood and my mind': Margarita Mamun
Sports

'Bangladesh is always in my blood and my mind': Margarita Mamun

5
Fault In Karnaphuli Tunnel Design
Infrastructure

Karnaphuli tunnel was designed but not for traffic flow at ends

6
Quiet grows the Tk500cr profit makers’ club
Economy

Quiet grows the Tk500cr profit makers’ club