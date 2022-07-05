Deadpool: US mega drought spells trouble at Hoover Dam

USA

BSS/AFP
05 July, 2022, 12:50 pm
Last modified: 05 July, 2022, 01:41 pm

Related News

Deadpool: US mega drought spells trouble at Hoover Dam

BSS/AFP
05 July, 2022, 12:50 pm
Last modified: 05 July, 2022, 01:41 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Millions of gallons of Colorado River water hurtle through the Hoover Dam every day, generating electricity for hundreds of thousands of homes.

But the mega-drought affecting the western United States is sending reservoir levels plummeting towards deadpool -- the point at which the dam can no longer produce power.

"We are 23rd year of drought here in the Colorado River Basin and Lake Mead has dropped down to 28 percent," explains Patti Aaron of the US Bureau of Reclamation, which operates the dam. She was referring to the vast lake created by the building of the dam.

"There isn't as much head so there isn't as much pressure pushing the water into the turbines, so there's less efficiency and we aren't able to produce as much power."

Hoover Dam was a feat of American hope and engineering.
Construction began in 1931 as the country was withering under the Great Depression.

Thousands of workers toiled 24 hours a day to build what was then the largest hydroelectricity facility in the world.

The dam stopped up the Colorado River, creating Lake Mead, the biggest reservoir in the United States.

At its height, the lake surface sits over 1,200 feet (365 meters) above sea level. But after more than two decades of drought it is now less than 1,050 feet -- the lowest since the lake was filled, and falling about a foot a week.

If it drops to 950 feet, the intakes for the dam will no longer be under water and the turbines will stop.

"We're working very hard for that not to happen," said Aaron. "It's just not an option to not produce power or not deliver water."

Melting Snowpack

The Colorado River rises in the Rocky Mountains and snakes its way through Colorado, Utah, Arizona, Nevada, California and northern Mexico, where it empties into the Gulf of California.

It is fed chiefly by the huge snowpack that gets dumped at high altitudes, melting slowly throughout the warmer months.

But reduced precipitation and the higher temperatures caused by humanity's unchecked burning of fossil fuels means less snow is falling, and what snow there is, is melting faster.

As a consequence, there is not as much in a river that supplies water to tens of millions of people and countless acres of farmland.

Boaters on Lake Mead, many of whom come from Las Vegas and its surrounding towns, say they are doing their part to protect supplies.

They point to the drought-tolerant landscapes they have installed instead of lawns, and the high percentage of indoor water that is recycled in desert towns.

"But you've got farmers in California growing almonds for export," said Kameron Wells, who lives in nearby Henderson, Nevada.

Householders in southern California have grumbled about the fate of their luscious lawns since being ordered to limit their outdoor watering to one or two days a week at the start of the summer.

But there, like in the desert periphery of Las Vegas, there is plenty of new construction, with huge houses being put up in the resort settlement of Lake Las Vegas.

And from the air, the vibrant green of dozens of golf courses mark an otherwise dust bowl landscape.

'Out of sight, out of mind'

Climatologist Steph McAfee of the University of Nevada, Reno, says the US west has always been something of an improbability.

"The average precipitation in Las Vegas is something like four inches (10 centimeters) a year," she told AFP.

"And to make it possible to have cities like Las Vegas and Phoenix and Los Angeles we rely on water that falls in the mountains as snow in parts of the West that are obviously much, much wetter."

The last two decades of drought are not, McAfee says, actually that unusual in climatic terms, according to tree ring reconstructions.

But "what's going on now is that we're having a drought, and temperatures are much warmer and when temperatures are high, things dry out faster.
"That is a consequence of climate change... driven by human greenhouse gas emissions."

On Lake Mead, boat seller Jason Davis manoeuvers his craft towards Hoover Dam, where thousands of tonnes of concrete loom over the water in graceful modernist lines, and a ring of mineral deposits shows where the water level used to be.

For him, the lake is not just a battery for the huge generators in the dam, but a waterscape whose beauty and peacefulness are worth protecting.
"You know, people who haven't been here don't appreciate it," he says as a sunset rages in the desert sky above.

"It's like, out of sight, out of mind. Hey, we're using too much water.

"Well, if you haven't seen these rings, you don't quite comprehend.

"Hopefully it's not too late."

World+Biz

Hoover Dam / Colorado River / drought

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The OPEC+ group of 23 oil-exporting countries met virtually on Thursday. Photo: Bloomberg

OPEC+ did its job, but don’t expect it to disappear

2h | Panorama
Mirza Abdul Kader Sardar with AK Fazlul Haque, Chief Minister of Bengal, at Haque&#039;s reception at the Lion Cinema, Dhaka, 1941. Photo: Collected

Panchayats: Where tradition clings to survival

3h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Universal Pension Scheme: Has it been thought through?

4h | Panorama
Last month Swapan Kumar Biswas, the acting principal of Mirzapur United College, was forced to wear a garland of shoes for ‘hurting religious sentiments.’ Photo: Collected

Where do teachers rank in our society?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Photo: TBS

Russian forces now in control of Luhansk

3h | Videos
Australia will help Bangladesh after the LDC graduation

Australia will help Bangladesh after the LDC graduation

4h | Videos
Realme Narzo 50A Prime available now

Realme Narzo 50A Prime available now

17h | Videos
Export products to get diversified

Export products to get diversified

18h | Videos

Most Read

1
TBS Illustration
Education

Universities may launch online classes again after Eid

2
Meet the man behind 'Azke amar mon balo nei'
Splash

Meet the man behind 'Azke amar mon balo nei'

3
Padma Bridge from satellite. Photo: Screengrab
Bangladesh

Padma Bridge from satellite 

4
World Bank to give Bangladesh $18b IDA loans in next five years
Economy

World Bank to give Bangladesh $18b IDA loans in next five years

5
Illustration: TBS
Interviews

‘No Bangladeshi company has the business model for exporting agricultural product’

6
Lee Hyun-seung (third from right), head of Korea Expressway Corp.&#039;s Overseas Project Division, shakes hands with Quazi Muhammad Ferdous, head of the Bridge Authority of Bangladesh, after signing a contract on June 29 (local time).
Bangladesh

Korean company to oversee N8 Expressway in Bangladesh