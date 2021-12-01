Deadly Michigan school shooting baffles police as young suspect keeps silent

USA

Reuters
01 December, 2021, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 01 December, 2021, 09:50 pm

Related News

Deadly Michigan school shooting baffles police as young suspect keeps silent

The suspect, whose name was withheld by officials because he is a minor, opened fire on Tuesday with a handgun his father had purchased four days earlier

Reuters
01 December, 2021, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 01 December, 2021, 09:50 pm
A prayer vigil is held at Lake Point Community Church in Oxford, Michigan where community members prayed for the community and the families of those killed and injured after a deadly shooting at Oxford High School in Oxford, Michigan, north of Detroit, U.S., November 30, 2021. REUTERS/Seth Herald
A prayer vigil is held at Lake Point Community Church in Oxford, Michigan where community members prayed for the community and the families of those killed and injured after a deadly shooting at Oxford High School in Oxford, Michigan, north of Detroit, U.S., November 30, 2021. REUTERS/Seth Herald

Investigators were reviewing video and reading the writings of a 15-year-old boy on Wednesday as they sought clues to what drove him to go on a deadly shooting spree at his high school north of Detroit, where he killed three fellow classmates.

The suspect, whose name was withheld by officials because he is a minor, opened fire on Tuesday with a handgun his father had purchased four days earlier, killing three students in Oxford, Michigan, about 40 miles (65 km) from Detroit.

Tate Myre, 16, died in a patrol car en route to a hospital. Hanna St. Julian, 14 and Madisyn Baldwin, 17, were also killed in the shooting. A teacher and seven other students were wounded, some critically, authorities said.

"It's clear that he came out with the intent to kill people," Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said in an interview on CNN on Wednesday.

"He was shooting people at close range, oftentimes towards the head and chest. ... It's just absolutely coldhearted murders," he said, adding that the shooter fired at least 30 shots.

Bouchard said investigators were poring over writings of the shooter they obtained in the middle of the night that contain "some of his thoughts." They were also watching surveillance videos of the incident.

"We can't get the motive from the suspect that we have in custody, but we think we've got a path to get a lot of supportive information as to how and why this occurred," he said.

The incident was the latest in a decades-long string of deadly US school shootings that will likely fuel debates about gun control and mental health care, with many states allowing easy access to firearms while mental health disorders often go untreated.

The suspect was armed with a 9mm semi-automatic handgun his father had purchased on 26 November, along with three 15-round magazines. Seven live rounds remained in the gun when the youth was arrested, the sheriff said late on Tuesday.

The suspect was disarmed and taken into custody by sheriff's deputies minutes after the shooting began. He declined to speak with investigators after his parents retained a lawyer and denied authorities permission to interview their son, Bouchard said.

"The person who's got the most insight on motive is not talking," the sheriff said.

Bouchard said he was unaware of any previous run-ins with law enforcement by the suspect, a high school sophomore, adding that investigators had so far seen nothing to suggest a history of disciplinary problems or threats.

He said forensic technicians were collecting evidence from the crime scene, while detectives began collecting video footage from security cameras mounted around the school and interviewing witnesses and those acquainted with the suspect.

The sheriff said a search warrant was executed at the suspect's home in Oxford and his cellphone was seized.

THREE DEAD, EIGHT WOUNDED

Bouchard credited swift action by his deputies for preventing greater loss of life, saying they arrived on the scene within minutes and moved straight toward the sound of gunshots.

Officers confronted the young assailant advancing down a hallway toward them with a loaded weapon, and he put his hands over his head and surrendered, Bouchard said.

The precise sequence of events during the violence remained unclear, but police believe the student carried the weapon into school in a backpack, the sheriff said.

"The only information I have is that he came out of a bathroom with a weapon, and I don't know where he went first," Bouchard said.

Prosecutors will decide what charges to bring and whether the suspect should be treated as an adult or juvenile, the sheriff said.

The boy, who was unharmed, was being detained in a special cell under suicide watch at a juvenile detention center, Oakland County Executive David Coulter said.

Of the seven other students struck by gunfire, three of them - a 15-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to the head and two girls with chest wounds, aged 14 and 17 - were hospitalized in critical condition, Bouchard said. The younger girl was on a ventilator after surgery.

The four remaining teenage victims - three boys and a girl - were listed in serious or stable condition, he said

One teacher was treated for a shoulder wound and later discharged.

The boy apparently "had been shooting" the gun before Tuesday's attack and had posted pictures of the weapon and a target he was using, according to the sheriff.

World+Biz

USA / Michigan

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Annapurna Base Camp in Nepal.

Top four trekking destinations in the world

8h | Explorer
Illustration: TBS

MFS interoperability: Factors to consider

13h | Panorama
In FY 2014-15, the Railway lost Tk872.84 crore, the loss went up to Tk1,734.37 crore in 2018-19. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

How Bangladesh Railway can cut its losses by a fifth

12h | Panorama
Now you can also warm up your scarf

Now you can also warm up your scarf

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Private sector credit growth sees big lift in October

Private sector credit growth sees big lift in October

2h | Videos
Bangladesh's first sky dining

Bangladesh's first sky dining

2h | Videos
Biillion dollar investment proposal at Bida Summit

Biillion dollar investment proposal at Bida Summit

2h | Videos
Ritu: First transgender UP Chairman in Bangladesh

Ritu: First transgender UP Chairman in Bangladesh

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
Nokia launches ‘Made in Bangladesh’ smartphones
Tech

Nokia launches ‘Made in Bangladesh’ smartphones

2
Mega Paln For Expressway
Infrastructure

8 expressways by 2041 – to boost regional connectivity

3
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Strong quake jolts country

4
Bus route rationalisation: Pilot run to begin 26 December
Transport

Bus route rationalisation: Pilot run to begin 26 December

5
'Bamgladesh' vs Pakistan? That's what BCB's team sheet says
Sports

'Bamgladesh' vs Pakistan? That's what BCB's team sheet says

6
Photo: Collected
Glitz

'Ranveer Singh’s father paid YRF 20 crores to launch him'