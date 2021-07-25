'Dating Game Killer' dies aged 77

USA

TBS Report
25 July, 2021, 03:55 pm
Last modified: 25 July, 2021, 04:01 pm

'Dating Game Killer' dies aged 77

The convicted serial killer Rodney Alcala, who was on California’s death row, died of natural causes

TBS Report
25 July, 2021, 03:55 pm
Last modified: 25 July, 2021, 04:01 pm
Picture: Collected
Picture: Collected

 

Rodney Alcala, who was known as the "Dating Game Killer" and was convicted in the murders of six women and one girl in the 1970s, died on Saturday at a hospital in Kings County, Calif. He was 77.

Alcala, who was on California's death row, died of natural causes, reports the New York Times citing the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

A longhaired photographer who lured women by offering to take their pictures, Alcala was convicted of killing a 12-year-old girl and four women in Orange County, California, and two women in New York, all between 1971 and 1979, the authorities said. Investigators had also suspected him of, or had linked him to, other murders in Los Angeles, Seattle, Arizona, New Hampshire and Marin County, California, the department said.

In 2016, prosecutors in Wyoming charged Alcala with the murder of Christine Ruth Thornton, 28, who disappeared in 1978 and whose body was found in 1982, the department said.

She had been six months pregnant. Prosecutors ultimately decided that Mr. Alcala was too ill to be extradited to Wyoming to face the charge.

Many of Alcala's victims were sexually assaulted and strangled or beaten to death.

Top News / World+Biz

Dating Game Serial Killer

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

More Videos from TBS

Moving migrants

Moving migrants

20h | Videos
TBS World: World's tallest sandcastle built in Denmark

TBS World: World's tallest sandcastle built in Denmark

5d | Videos
TBS Today: Savar tannery estate project still incomplete after 19 years

TBS Today: Savar tannery estate project still incomplete after 19 years

5d | Videos
TBS Current Affairs: Sacrificial animal markets and coronavirus infections

TBS Current Affairs: Sacrificial animal markets and coronavirus infections

5d | Videos

Most Read

1
Rail wants Dhaka-Cox’s Bazar broad gauge link
Infrastructure

Rail wants Dhaka-Cox’s Bazar broad gauge link

2
CID seeks travel ban, blocking NIDs for Dhamaka top brass
Economy

CID seeks travel ban, blocking NIDs for Dhamaka top brass

3
Farmers fail to sell cattle even at losses
Bangladesh

Farmers fail to sell cattle even at losses

4
Govt to liquidate Evaly or seize assets for failure to meet liabilities
Economy

Govt to liquidate Evaly or seize assets for failure to meet liabilities

5
Mosharraf Karim. Photo: Collected
Glitz

Actor Mosharraf Karim sued for Tk50cr over 'misrepresentation' of lawyers in TV drama

6
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Cooking oil can be used as tool to reduce child marriage in Bangladesh, US study finds