Cuomo to address sexual harassment allegations amid calls for resignation

USA

Reuters
10 August, 2021, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 10 August, 2021, 10:10 pm

Related News

Cuomo to address sexual harassment allegations amid calls for resignation

Cuomo will address "the people of New York" via the governor's website, according to an announcement from his office

Reuters
10 August, 2021, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 10 August, 2021, 10:10 pm
Governor of New York Andrew Cuomo speaks at the opening of Pier 76 park in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, US June 9, 2021.
Governor of New York Andrew Cuomo speaks at the opening of Pier 76 park in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, US June 9, 2021.

Embattled New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is scheduled to deliver public remarks on Tuesday, as he fights for his political life after a state investigation found he had sexually harassed 11 women.

Cuomo will address "the people of New York" via the governor's website, according to an announcement from his office.

The governor has denied any wrongdoing but has acknowledged that his efforts to be affectionate may have inadvertently made some people uncomfortable. He has thus far resisted widespread calls to resign, including from prominent fellow Democrats such as President Joe Biden.

Cuomo's lawyer, Rita Glavin, held a news briefing on Tuesday morning before the governor's scheduled appearance, offering a point-by-point rebuttal of the report from state Attorney General Letitia James' office and reiterating her position that the investigation was biased from the start.

Cuomo faces possible impeachment from state lawmakers over the allegations. In addition, Brittany Commisso, a former executive assistant, filed a criminal complaint last week after accusing Cuomo of groping her breast at the Executive Mansion in Albany last November.

World+Biz

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Today: Deposit rates cannot go lower than inflation

TBS Today: Deposit rates cannot go lower than inflation

1d | Videos
Covid-19 mass vaccination: How will it reach the masses?

Covid-19 mass vaccination: How will it reach the masses?

1d | Videos
TBS Today: Pharmaceutical industry eyes on localisation of raw materials

TBS Today: Pharmaceutical industry eyes on localisation of raw materials

2d | Videos
TBS Stories: A dragon fruit rooftop garden

TBS Stories: A dragon fruit rooftop garden

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
Managing Director of City Bank Limited Mashrur Arefin. Photo: Rehman Asad/TBS
Bangladesh

City Bank MD Mashrur denies gifting car to Pori Moni

2
Five brand new cars under 18 lakh
Wheels

Five brand new cars under 18 lakh

3
Top 5 Preaching Channels
Panorama

How religious preachers are taking hold of YouTube in Bangladesh

4
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS.
Sports

BD vs AUS: Tigers fight hard but lose fourth T20I by 3 wickets

5
ONE Bank cooks the books to siphon cash to owners
Banking

ONE Bank cooks the books to siphon cash to owners

6
BFAA suspends Pori Moni's membership
Glitz

BFAA suspends Pori Moni's membership