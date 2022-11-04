Cuba and US spar over UN resolution calling to end embargo

USA

Reuters
04 November, 2022, 09:30 am
Last modified: 04 November, 2022, 09:32 am

Related News

Cuba and US spar over UN resolution calling to end embargo

Reuters
04 November, 2022, 09:30 am
Last modified: 04 November, 2022, 09:32 am
U.S. President Joe Biden walks to the Oval Office after landing at the White House in Washington, U.S., October 10, 2022. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein
U.S. President Joe Biden walks to the Oval Office after landing at the White House in Washington, U.S., October 10, 2022. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

US President Joe Biden's administration on Thursday voted against a UN General Assembly resolution calling for an end to the US economic embargo on Cuba, leaving relations frosty between the two longtime rivals.

The non-binding resolution was approved by 185 countries and opposed only by the United States and Israel, with Brazil and Ukraine abstaining. It was the 30th time the United Nations has voted to end the embargo.

Biden has eased some sanctions on communist-run Cuba implemented by his predecessor, Donald Trump, loosening tough US restrictions around remittances, flights, tourism, and migration.

But US Political Coordinator John Kelley told the UN General Assembly Thursday that the United States would hold the Cuban government accountable for alleged human rights violations following widespread protests on the island in July of 2021.

"The United States opposes this resolution, but we stand with the Cuban people and will continue to seek ways to provide meaningful support to them," Kelley said.

"We join international partners in urging the Cuban government to release political prisoners immediately and unconditionally and to protect the freedoms of expression and peaceful assembly of all individuals in Cuba."

Cuba's representative at the United Nations, Yuri Gala, lashed back during the UN session in New York, calling US allegations of rights violations false.

"Cuba does not need lessons on democracy and human rights, much less from the United States," Gala said.

"If the United States government was really interested in the welfare, human rights and self-determination of Cubans, it could lift the blockade."

The trade embargo was put in place following Fidel Castro's 1959 revolution and has remained largely unchanged, though some elements were stiffened by Trump. The web of US laws and regulations complicate financial transactions and the acquisition of goods and services by the Cuban government.

The long-running dispute between the two countries shows little sign of detente, despite some modest gestures of goodwill in recent months.

The Biden administration in October offered $2 million to Cuba for emergency relief efforts following Hurricane Ian. It also donated firefighting equipment after a blaze destroyed a oil tank farm on the island in August.

World+Biz

USA / Cuba / UN / Embargo

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

By 2050, over 13 million internal climate migrants and around 27% of all South Asian climate migrants are projected to be from Bangladesh. Photo: Mumit M

Private sector solutions are critical for Bangladesh’s Climate Action

1h | Panorama
A flock of black-tailed godwit in Nijhum Dweep. Photo: Delip K Das

Ruse, rumour, and reality around a GPS-tagged migratory bird named Feeroz

3h | Earth
Currently, Inkam has onboarded six partners including Shikho, Bohubrihi, AmarLab, Bambinos Bangladesh, Shombhob App. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Inkam: A manual solution to spreading digital products

4h | Panorama
Pay transparency might have some aggregate benefits, but it doesn’t mean everyone will benefit.

What to do if salary transparency has you feeling underpaid

1d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Less life risk in doing valve replacement surgery without opening up chest

Less life risk in doing valve replacement surgery without opening up chest

1h | Videos
New Zealand and Australia are competing in quarter finals

New Zealand and Australia are competing in quarter finals

4h | Videos
Bollywood VS South Cinema

Bollywood VS South Cinema

4h | Videos
Key factors of Pakistan-South Africa match

Key factors of Pakistan-South Africa match

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Mirza Fakhrul’s daughter among 2 Bangladeshis nominated for 2023 Australian of the Year Awards

2
Photo: ICC
Sports

Kohli spotted doing 'fake fielding', Nurul says India could have been penalised 5 runs

3
Photo: ICC
Sports

Nurul accuses Kohli of 'fake fielding', says India could have been penalised 5 runs

4
Lending rate cap to be lifted soon: BB tells IMF
Economy

Lending rate cap to be lifted soon: BB tells IMF

5
Central bank rejects private banks’ request for dollar support from reserves
Banking

Central bank rejects private banks’ request for dollar support from reserves

6
Vorer Pata Editor Ertaza Hassan arrested
Crime

Vorer Pata Editor Ertaza Hassan arrested