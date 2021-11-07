Criminal probe opened into stampede at outdoor rap concert in Houston that killed 8

Reuters
07 November, 2021, 08:45 am
Last modified: 07 November, 2021, 08:48 am

A stampede of fans surging toward the stage during rap star Travis Scott's Astroworld music festival in Houston killed at least eight people and injured dozens more as panic rippled through the crowd of largely young concertgoers, officials said on Saturday.

City Police Chief Troy Finner said his department has opened a criminal investigation by homicide and narcotics detectives following unconfirmed reports that someone in the audience "was injecting other people with drugs."

The disaster unfolded at NRG Park at around 9:30 p.m. on Friday during the headline performance by Scott, a Grammy-nominated singer and producer, following what police and members of the crowd described as an escalation of unruly behavior throughout the day.

As fans in the sold-out audience of about 50,000 pressed toward the stage, people began to fall unconscious, some apparently suffering cardiac arrest or other medical issues, officials told reporters outside the venue. Minutes later the chaos was declared a "mass casualty incident."

