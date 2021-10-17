Convicted murderer Robert Durst has Covid, is on ventilator -LA Times

USA

Reuters
17 October, 2021, 09:30 am
Last modified: 17 October, 2021, 09:32 am

Related News

Convicted murderer Robert Durst has Covid, is on ventilator -LA Times

Durst's sentencing for the 2000 murder of Susan Berman was long-delayed punishment for a man who mostly evaded the law for more than 39 years

Reuters
17 October, 2021, 09:30 am
Last modified: 17 October, 2021, 09:32 am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Real estate heir Robert Durst, who was sentenced this week to life in prison for murdering a friend in 2000, has Covid and is on a ventilator, his lawyer told the Los Angeles Times.

Durst, who appeared sickly during his sentencing on Thursday, "looked worse than I've ever seen him," lawyer Dick DeGuerin told the Times.

It was not clear where Durst, 78, is being treated. During his trial, he was being held in the USC Medical Center under the custody of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Durst's sentencing for the 2000 murder of Susan Berman was long-delayed punishment for a man who mostly evaded the law for more than 39 years.

A multimillionaire whose grandfather founded one of New York City's premier real estate companies, Durst was long a suspect but never charged in the disappearance of his wife Kathleen McCormack, who went missing in New York in 1982.

Top News / World+Biz

Robert Durst / Covid

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Sky is open but little freedom of flying

Sky is open but little freedom of flying

15h | Videos
How drinking milk is harmful for your body?

How drinking milk is harmful for your body?

15h | Videos
Brand new car Assembled in Bangladesh

Brand new car Assembled in Bangladesh

15h | Videos
McCartney blames Lennon for Beatles' breakup

McCartney blames Lennon for Beatles' breakup

15h | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh gets 13,881 new millionaires in one year
Bangladesh

Bangladesh gets 13,881 new millionaires in one year

2
Bangladesh gaining 20 sq-km land a year
Bangladesh

Bangladesh gaining 20 sq-km land a year

3
Chattogram has the upper hand since it could provide many facilities with ease and at a much lower price. Photo: Mumit M
Panorama

Why are the industries moving out of Dhaka?

4
Sachin Tendulkar shares viral video of six-year old leg-spinner from Barishal
Sports

Sachin Tendulkar shares viral video of six-year old leg-spinner from Barishal

5
Rajshahi MP requests airline to provide hand fan for passengers
Bangladesh

Rajshahi MP requests airline to provide hand fan for passengers

6
Bangladesh’s GDP to surpass those of Denmark, Singapore, Hong Kong by 2025
Economy

Bangladesh’s GDP to surpass those of Denmark, Singapore, Hong Kong by 2025