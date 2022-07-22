Convenience store chain 7-Eleven lays off about 880 US employees

Reuters
22 July, 2022, 11:05 am
Last modified: 22 July, 2022, 11:07 am

The logo of 7-Eleven is seen at a 7-Eleven convenience store in Tokyo, Japan December 6, 2017. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Convenience store chain 7-Eleven slashed about 880 corporate jobs in the United States, a company spokesperson said on Thursday, as it finalises its organization structure.

The retail chain, owned by Japanese retailer Seven & i Holdings Co, cut jobs at its support centers and field support operations in Irving, Texas and Enon, Ohio, the spokesperson said in an email to Reuters.

7-Eleven joins a host of US-based companies who have recently laid off their employees as the country struggles with broadening inflationary pressure.

"We are just over a year into our integration process following the $21 billion Speedway acquisition and have made significant progress. As with any integration, our approach includes assessing our combined organization structure," the spokesperson added.

In 2020, Seven & i Holdings had agreed to buy Marathon Petroleum Corp's Speedway gas stations for $21 billion. The deal boosted its 7-Eleven store count in the United States and Canada to about 14,000.

US activist investor ValueAct Capital bought a $1.53 billion stake in Seven & i Holdings last year, and has been urging the company to make structural reforms and sell off assets at 7-Eleven. 

In April, Seven & i Holdings said it would revamp its board as it seeks to accelerate overseas growth.

The news of the job cuts was initially reported by CNBC on Thursday.

