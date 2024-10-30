CNN bans panellist for racist on-air remarks at Mehdi Hasan

Reuters
30 October, 2024, 01:30 pm
Last modified: 30 October, 2024, 01:41 pm

The comments, which received tens of millions of views online, were an apparent reference to Israeli attacks targeting the Hezbollah militant group's radios and pagers in Lebanon. Hasan had earlier said he was pro-Palestinian

The moment conservative commentator Ryan Girdusky told muslim journalist Mehdi Hasan, &quot;Well, I hope your beeper doesn&#039;t go off&quot;. Screengrab: CNN
The moment conservative commentator Ryan Girdusky told muslim journalist Mehdi Hasan, "Well, I hope your beeper doesn't go off". Screengrab: CNN

CNN apologised and said it banned a conservative commentator from its network after he made on-air remarks toward Mehdi Hasan that the outlet described as racist.

During a discussion late on Monday about the rhetoric used in Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump's weekend Madison Square Garden rally, Trump supporter and panellist Ryan Girdusky told Muslim journalist Mehdi Hasan: "Well, I hope your beeper doesn't go off."

The comments, which received tens of millions of views online, were an apparent reference to Israeli attacks targeting the Hezbollah militant group's radios and pagers in Lebanon. Hasan had earlier said he was pro-Palestinian.

Rights advocates have noted rising threats and hateful rhetoric against American Muslims, Arabs and Jews since the eruption of Israel's wars in Gaza and Lebanon following an Oct. 7, 2023, attack by Palestinian Hamas fighters.

CNN anchor Abby Philip apologised to Hasan after the incident. "There is zero room for racism or bigotry at CNN or on our air," CNN said in a separate statement. "Ryan Girdusky will not be welcomed back at our network," it said.

Girdusky apologised for his comments on air but also defended himself on social media, saying it was a joke.

"You can stay on CNN if you falsely call every Republican a Nazi and have taken money from Qatar-funded media," Girdusky said. "Apparently you can't go on CNN if you make a joke."

