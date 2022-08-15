Chinese NYSE delistings could pave way for audit deal with US, analysts say

FILE PHOTO: The floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) stands empty as the building prepares to close indefinitely due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in New York, US, March 20, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
The move to delist five Chinese state-owned enterprises (SOEs) from the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) could pave the way for Beijing to strike an audit deal with the United States, ending a more than decade-old dispute, analysts and advisers said on Monday.

The five SOEs including oil major Sinopec and China Life Insurance (601628.SS), whose audits have been under scrutiny by the US securities regulator, said on Friday they would voluntarily delist from the NYSE.

The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) had in May flagged the five and many others as failing to meet US auditing standards, and the delisting signals China could compromise on allowing US auditors to access the accounts of private Chinese companies listed in the United States, some analysts said.

Beijing and Washington have been in talks to end a dispute that had threatened to kick out hundreds of Chinese firms from their New York listings if China did not comply with Washington's demand for complete access to the books of US-listed Chinese companies.

"Having the state-owned companies not listed in the US allows the Chinese side to compromise in the negotiations," said one Hong Kong capital markets lawyer, declining to be named due to sensitivity of the matter.

"They were more worried about having the SOEs' accounts accessed," said the lawyer, referring to authorities in Beijing. "A lot of the private companies are not thought to have data as sensitive as SOEs."

Some obververs however were less optimistic on the impact of the delistings.

"By taking the state-owned enterprises off the table, it would, in theory, give more room for the Chinese to make some concessions," said Paul Gillis, a retired professor at Peking University's Guanghua's School of Management.

"But I think with the overall political environment between the US and China being what it is, it's hard to reach a deal."

COMPLETE ACCESS
US regulators have been asking for complete access to the audit working papers of New York-listed Chinese companies for years, but the Chinese authorities have pushed back the request on national security grounds.

In May, a senior SEC official said China could agree to the voluntary delisting of companies deemed "too sensitive" to comply with US requirements, which would ensure the remainder of companies and audit firms could meet US inspection and investigative processes, and avoid potential trading prohibitions.

The China Securities Regulatory Commission did not respond to a query on Monday afternoon.

More than 270 Chinese companies are identified as at risk of trading prohibition, with the US Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB), which oversees audits of US-listed firms, deciding it did not have complete access to their audit workings.

Concerns about the future of those companies on the New York exchanges have swirled in recent months, with global fund managers holding US-listed Chinese stocks steadily shifting towards their Hong Kong-traded peers.

Alibaba Group Holding announced a fortnight ago it would switch its Hong Kong secondary listing to a dual primary listing, which analysts said would make it easier in the future if the e-commerce giant ever wanted to delist in the United States.

"As for private enterprises listed in the US, whether they may be allowed more discretion to cooperate with the PCAOB will probably depend on the sensitivity of data in their audit papers," said Weiheng Chen, head of Greater China Practice at law firm Wilson Sonsini.

Private enterprises owning large amounts of geographic data and data that track location, movements and social behaviors of individuals and companies, are more likely being viewed as sensitive, Chen said.

After the delisting of the five SOEs, only two state-owned firms will remain listed in the United States - China Eastern Airlines and China Southern Airlines.

"China should be motivated to cooperate with the US SEC to ensure Chinese companies with no sensitive information will not be cut off from the US capital markets," analysts at Jefferies wrote.

