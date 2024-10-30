China, queried on Trump comments, says Taiwan could become 'discarded'

Republican presidential nominee and former US President Donald Trump speaks as he participates in a town hall presented by Spanish-language network Univision, in Doral, Florida, US, October 16, 2024. Photo: REUTERS/Marco Bello

China implied on Wednesday that if US Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump won the Nov. 5 election he could 'discard' Taiwan, saying the United States has always pursued an "America First" policy.

Trump, neck and neck in the polls with Vice President Kamala Harris, has made comments on the campaign trail that Chinese-claimed Taiwan should pay to be protected and also accused the island of stealing American semiconductor business.

Asked about Trump's remarks this month vowing to impose additional, massive tariffs on China if it were to "go into Taiwan" as well as about Taiwan having to pay for protection, a spokesperson for China's Taiwan Affairs Office said Taiwan's people had a clear understanding of US policy.

"Whether the United States is trying to protect or harm Taiwan, I believe most of our Taiwan compatriots have already made a rational judgement and know very clearly that what the United States pursues is always 'America First'," Zhu Fenglian told a regular news briefing.

She was referring to Trump's favoured slogan about prioritising US interests.

Taiwan's people know that "Taiwan at any time may turn from a pawn to a discarded child", Zhu added, without using Trump's name.

Zhu's wording refers to a tactic in the game Go, in which a player sacrifices a smaller piece to secure a greater advantage or victory.

The United States is bound by law to provide Taiwan with the means to defend itself, even in the absence of formal diplomatic ties between Washington and Taipei.

Trump, in a weekend interview on "The Joe Rogan Experience" podcast, repeated his claims about Taiwan "stealing" US chip business and needing to pay to be protected.

On Wednesday, Taiwan Economy Minister Kuo Jyh-huei told reporters in Taipei he would not be commenting, as the US election campaign was underway.

"I wish the United States well for a successful democratic election," he added.

Taiwan received strong backing from Trump's administration during 2017 to 2021, including arms sales, which have continued under the government of President Joe Biden.

The United States announced a new arms package for Taiwan on Friday worth almost $2 billion for missile systems, which angered Beijing, as did all weapons sales to Taipei.

"I sternly warn the Lai Ching-te administration that buying weapons won't buy security," Zhu said, referring to Taiwan's president whom China detests as a "separatist".

Taiwan's democratically elected government rejects Beijing's sovereignty claims, saying only the island's people can decide their future.