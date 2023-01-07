California storm leaves thousands without power, another 'atmospheric river' looms

USA

Reuters
07 January, 2023, 09:20 am
Last modified: 07 January, 2023, 09:27 am

Related News

California storm leaves thousands without power, another 'atmospheric river' looms

Reuters
07 January, 2023, 09:20 am
Last modified: 07 January, 2023, 09:27 am
Capitola Wharf damaged by heavy storm waves is seen in Santa Cruz, California, U.S., January 5, 2023, in this screen grab obtained from a social media video. Kelly Pound/via REUTERS
Capitola Wharf damaged by heavy storm waves is seen in Santa Cruz, California, U.S., January 5, 2023, in this screen grab obtained from a social media video. Kelly Pound/via REUTERS

Utility crews in northern California worked to restore power to tens of thousands of homes on Friday following two days of fierce winds and torrential rain, even as the region braced for another onslaught of stormy weather heading into the weekend.

The next bout of heavy showers and gusty winds was expected to sweep the northwestern corner of California late on Friday and spread southward into the San Francisco Bay Area and central coast through Saturday and Sunday, the National Weather Service (NWS) said. Southern Oregon was also forecast to take a hit.

The coming storm - another "atmospheric river" of dense moisture flowing in from the Pacific - is likely to dump several more inches (cm) of rain on a region already saturated from repeated downpours since late December, renewing risks of flash flooding and mudslides, the NWS said.

Hillsides and canyons stripped bare of vegetation by past wildfires are especially vulnerable to rock and mudslides according to forecasters.

In addition to heavy rains, up to 2 feet (60 cm) of snow was expected to fall over the weekend in higher elevations of the Sierras, where accumulations of a foot to 18 inches (46 cm) or more were measured earlier this week.

On Friday much of the northern two-thirds of California, the most populous state in the United States, was under flood watches, gale-force wind advisories and winter-storm warnings as forecasters urged residents to prepare for the deluge and stay off roads in flood-prone areas.

The ominous forecast comes on the heels of a massive Pacific storm that unleashed hurricane-force wind gusts, pounding surf, soaking rains and heavy snow across California for two days. The northern portion of the state was hardest hit.

As of Friday morning, some 60,000 homes and businesses remained without electricity in several northern California counties because of the weather, according to data from Poweroutages.us.

Howling winds uprooted trees already weakened by prolonged drought and poorly anchored in rain-soaked soil, taking down power lines with them and blocking roadways across the region. Road travel was also disrupted by flash floods and rock slides.

HIGH SURF

High surf and runoff from heavy rains combined to flood several blocks in the seaside city of Santa Cruz, and heavy waves tore up wooden piers in the adjacent town of Capitola and nearby Seacliff State Beach.

Farther north, pounding waves broke through the rear doors of the historic Point Cabrillo lighthouse in Mendocino County, flooding its ground-floor museum, the Mendocino Voice newspaper reported.

The two-day storm, which ended Thursday night, was powered by an immense atmospheric stream of moisture from the tropical Pacific and a sprawling, hurricane-scale, low-pressure system known as a bomb cyclone.

It marked the third and strongest atmospheric river to strike California since early last week. Research predicts that climate change is increasing the frequency and intensity of such rain storms, punctuating extensive periods of extreme drought.

At least six people have died in the severe weather since New Year's weekend, including a toddler killed by a fallen redwood tree crushing a mobile home in northern California.

The rapid succession of storms left downtown San Francisco drenched in 10.3 inches (26 cm) of rain from Dec. 26 through Jan. 4, the wettest 10-day stretch recorded there in more than 150 years, since 1871, according to the NWS.

The highest all-time rainfall total ever documented over 10 days in the city's downtown was 14.37 inches (36.5 cm), an 1862 record the NWS said would likely stand through the downpours to come.

The storms have brought welcome replenishments to Sierra Nevada snowpack, a critical source of California's water supply, but experts say much more snow will need to fall through the winter to markedly improve the state's grave drought situation.

For better or worse, the weather service predicted that yet another, "likely stronger," atmospheric river storm was "on the horizon for Monday," part of a larger pattern that forecasters believe is likely to persist at least through the middle of January.

World+Biz

USA / california / California storm

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The team behind JaduPC. Photo: Noor A Alam

JaduPC: Cutting the right corners to deliver on performance

1h | Panorama
The large-toothed ferret badger has a white dorsal stripe all the way down to its tail base

Ferret badgers: Our little-known mustelids

1d | Earth
From July onwards, climate activists started to protest in European museums. Photos: Bloomberg, Reuters

In defence of the art-targeting climate activists

22h | Panorama
Dr Omar Ishrak. Sketch: TBS

Creating a value-based healthcare system: A conversation with Intel chairperson Dr Omar Ishrak

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Tips to remain protected from asthma and alergy in winter

Tips to remain protected from asthma and alergy in winter

1d | TBS Health
5 of the coldest cities in the world

5 of the coldest cities in the world

1d | TBS World
Bandhan’s Guti is on Chorki

Bandhan’s Guti is on Chorki

1d | TBS Entertainment
Shakib expressed his annoyance at the mismanagement of BPL

Shakib expressed his annoyance at the mismanagement of BPL

1d | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
NID corrections made more complex for 'transparency'
Bangladesh

NID corrections made more complex for 'transparency'

2
Photo: Fit Bangladesh
Sports

Bodybuilder Jahid Hasan Shuvo kicks away his 2nd place prize, a blender

3
Banks see operating profit 
Banking

Banks see operating profit 

4
Cenbank goes for printing money to support budget
Banking

Cenbank goes for printing money to support budget

5
Why is NID correction so painfully slow?
Bangladesh

Why is NID correction so painfully slow?

6
BFIU suspends bank accounts of 15 individuals
Banking

BFIU suspends bank accounts of 15 individuals