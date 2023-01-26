California farm shooting suspect could face death penalty: prosecutor

USA

BSS/AFP
26 January, 2023, 09:40 am
Last modified: 26 January, 2023, 09:43 am

Related News

California farm shooting suspect could face death penalty: prosecutor

BSS/AFP
26 January, 2023, 09:40 am
Last modified: 26 January, 2023, 09:43 am
Police guard the site of a mass shooting at a bar in Thousand Oaks, California, US November 8, 2018/ Reuters
Police guard the site of a mass shooting at a bar in Thousand Oaks, California, US November 8, 2018/ Reuters

The man accused of killing seven fellow farmworkers and wounding another in California could face the death penalty if convicted of multiple murder charges, a prosecutor said Wednesday, as the suspect appeared in court for the first time.

Zhao Chunli, 66, was arrested Monday in Half Moon Bay, south of San Francisco, shortly after twin attacks at farms that left five men and two women dead.

Zhao appeared in court in nearby Redwood City on Wednesday wearing orange jail clothing.

He faces seven counts of murder, one of attempted murder and what prosecutors called a special circumstance allegation of multiple murder.

A Mandarin language translator was on hand for a hearing in which his attorney requested the formal arraignment be postponed.

San Mateo County Superior Court Judge Susan Jakubowski remanded Zhao in custody and ordered that he appear in court on 16 February.

'Workplace violence'

San Mateo County District Attorney Stephen Wagstaffe told the San Francisco Chronicle that the special circumstance allegation "makes him eligible for the punishment of life without parole or death."

"That decision will be made down the road after the full investigation is completed and we learn everything we can about Mr. Zhao," Wagstaffe added in an email to the paper.

San Mateo County Sheriff Christina Corpus said Tuesday that it appeared the suspect had known the victims.

"All the evidence we have points to this being an instance of workplace violence," she said.

Zhao is believed to have used a legally-purchased semi-automatic pistol in the rampage.

The suspect is a Chinese national who has lived in the Half Moon Bay area for at least a decade, including for seven years at the mushroom farm where the killing spree began, the San Jose Mercury reported.
The paper cited Captain Eamonn Allen saying the sheriff's department was working to support the suspect's wife.

"They lived on the property together, so there's a very real concern of retribution or backlash on her," Allen said.

Charging documents and information from the coroner reveal five of the dead had Chinese names, with two of them being aged in their 70s.
There was no immediate reply to AFP queries to Chinese consulates in San Francisco and Los Angeles.

Mexico's consulate in San Francisco confirmed two of the dead were Mexican men. Another Mexican man survived the attack and is in hospital in Palo Alto, the consulate told AFP.

'Only in America' 

The Half Moon Bay attacks came on the heels of another deadly rampage in California on Saturday in which an elderly Asian gunman killed 11 people at a dance club in Monterey Park, near Los Angeles.

He shot himself dead the following morning as police moved in.

US Vice President Kamala Harris was expected in Monterey Park on Wednesday, where her office said she would meet with families of some of the victims.

A vigil was also expected later in the day.

The two horrific episodes, both involving semi-automatic weapons, sparked bafflement from California's large Asian American community, as people struggled to come to terms with what had happened.

They also led to outrage over America's lax attitude to gun control, with California Governor Gavin Newsom blasting federal inaction.

"What the hell is wrong with us, that we allow these weapons of war and large capacity clips out on the streets and sidewalks?" he said in Half Moon Bay on Tuesday.

"Only in America. Number one in gun ownership. Number one in gun deaths. It's not even complicated," he said.

World+Biz

california / Farm Shooting

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

According to the CAB president Ghulam Rahman, one of the most common complaints of consumers is being deceived by sellers when it comes to the weight of goods. Photo: TBS

Has the Directorate improved consumer rights in Bangladesh?

1d | Panorama
A 2022 survey of 1,000 companies by professional services consultancy PwC found that between a sixth and a quarter had used AI in recruitment or employee retention in the past 12 months. Illustration: Bloomberg

AI is coming to your workplace. Is the world ready?

1d | Panorama
Edison Desdemona, the newly launched stellar project of Edison Real Estate, located at Bashundhara Residential Area. Photo: Courtesy

EDISON DESDEMONA: A creation like no other

2d | Habitat
BruTown by PARTI.studio. Photo: Junaid Hasan Pranto

Interesting ceiling design ideas to elevate any space

2d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

6 facts to keep in mind before starting your own business

6 facts to keep in mind before starting your own business

16h | TBS Career
“Three quarters of 2023 are very challenging”

“Three quarters of 2023 are very challenging”

19h | Corporate Talks
Referee will show Fair Play card in the near future

Referee will show Fair Play card in the near future

15h | TBS SPORTS
Why Pathaan is not releasing in Bangladesh now?

Why Pathaan is not releasing in Bangladesh now?

18h | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Picture: Collected
Bangladesh

US Embassy condemns recent incidents of visa fraud

2
Four top bankers arrested in DSA case filed by S Alam group 
Bangladesh

Four top bankers arrested in DSA case filed by S Alam group 

3
Illustration: TBS
Banking

16 banks at risk of capital shortfall if top 3 borrowers default

4
A frozen Beyond Burger plant-based patty. Photographer: AKIRA for Bloomberg Businessweek
Bloomberg Special

Fake meat was supposed to save the world. It became just another fad

5
Photo: Collected
Splash

Hansal Mehta responds as Twitter user calls him 'shameless' for making Faraaz

6
Ctg Port Gets A Boost: The Chattogram port officially starts to berth vessels with 10 metres drought on Monday. As of now, only 9.5m draught vessels could anchor at the port, each carrying 2,500 TEUs. But the 10m draught ship will be able to carry 4,000 TEUs, bumping up the port’s container handling capacity and bringing down costs. The photo was taken recently from the port area. Photo: Mohammed Minhaj Uddin
Bangladesh

Dollar crisis: 3 ships with 54,000 tonnes of goods get stuck at Ctg port