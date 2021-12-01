California ban on high-capacity magazines reinstated by US appeals court

Illegal high-capacity magazines and an assault rifle along with multiple guns, ammunition are seen in this Long Beach Police Department (LBPD) photo in Long Beach, California, US, released on August 21, 2019. Photo :Reuters

A divided US appeals court on Tuesday reinstated California's ban on high-capacity magazines, calling it a reasonable means to try reducing gun violence following a spate of mass shootings nationwide.

By a 7-4 vote, the 9th US Circuit Court of Appeals rejected claims by firearms owners that banning magazines with more than 10 rounds of ammunition violated their right to bear arms under the US Constitution's Second Amendment.

The majority opinion by Circuit Judge Susan Graber called the 2017 ban a "reasonable fit for the important government interest of reducing gun violence" that interfered "only minimally" with the right to self-defense.

Tuesday's decision is a temporary victory for gun control advocates, as they await a US Supreme Court decision on a New York law imposing strict limits on carrying guns outside the home.

The Supreme Court signaled during oral arguments on Nov. 3 it might strike down the law, while appearing open to gun limits in schools, sports stadiums and crowded public settings. It is expected to rule by June.