From Bragg to Tacopina: Who's who in Trump hush money case

USA

Reuters
03 April, 2023, 12:10 pm
Last modified: 03 April, 2023, 12:12 pm

Related News

From Bragg to Tacopina: Who's who in Trump hush money case

Reuters
03 April, 2023, 12:10 pm
Last modified: 03 April, 2023, 12:12 pm
Trump Tower is seen through nearby NYPD barricades, after former U.S. President Donald Trump&#039;s indictment by a Manhattan grand jury following a probe into hush money paid to porn star Stormy Daniels, in New York City, U.S., April 2, 2023. REUTERS/David &#039;Dee&#039; Delgado
Trump Tower is seen through nearby NYPD barricades, after former U.S. President Donald Trump's indictment by a Manhattan grand jury following a probe into hush money paid to porn star Stormy Daniels, in New York City, U.S., April 2, 2023. REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado

Former US President Donald Trump is expected in a Manhattan courtroom on Tuesday where he will make history as the first former president to be criminally charged in a case that will likely take more than a year to come to trial.

At issue is a $130,000 hush payment to an adult film star made in the waning days of the 2016 election campaign. Allegedly the payment was hush money paid to benefit Trump's presidential campaign, to cover up a 2006 sexual encounter.

Trump is expected to enter a plea of not guilty.

Following are key players in the case.

ALVIN BRAGG

Trump's indictment has thrust New York prosecutor Alvin Bragg into the spotlight. Bragg, 49, took office in January 2022, the first Black person elected Manhattan District Attorney. Raised in New York City's Harlem neighborhood, Bragg decided to go to law school, he said, after having a gun pulled on him six times growing up, three of the times by police.

STORMY DANIELS

The adult film star, Stormy Daniels, is an author, director and media personality. She launched her own reality TV show, "Spooky Babes", in which she searches haunted houses as a "paranormal investigator", and she once flirted with a US Senate bid as a Democrat-turned-Republican.

JUAN MERCHAN

Justice Juan Merchan is the veteran judge who serves on Manhattan's criminal court presiding over the case.

Last year Merchan oversaw a criminal trial of the Trump Organization that ended with the real estate company convicted by a jury of tax fraud and hit with fines, while one of its longtime executives, Allen Weisselberg, pleaded guilty and was sent to jail.

SUSAN NECHELES

One of Trump's lawyers, Susan Necheles, once represented Genovese crime family underboss Venero "Benny Eggs" Mangano and defended the Trump Organization in a criminal trial last year in which the company was convicted of a scheme to defraud tax authorities.

JOE TACOPINA

Another Trump lawyer, Joe Tacopina, is a sharp-suited frequent cable news commentator who is accustomed to litigating in the spotlight of New York's tabloids. He has represented rapper Meek Mill, former Yankees baseball star Alex Rodriguez and Donald Trump Jr.'s fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle.

The attorney told Reuters before the indictment that he is unafraid of controversial cases and that he and Trump have a relationship of "mutual respect".

Tacopina is also defending Trump in a defamation lawsuit from writer E. Jean Carroll over Trump's denial of Carroll's claim that he sexually assaulted her in the 1990s.

World+Biz

Donald Trump

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The NLD won Myanmar&#039;s 2020 election, but in February 2021, the army seized power. Photo: AFP

Myanmar: What's next for Aung San Suu Kyi's NLD party?

2h | Thoughts
Graphics: TBS

The Guardian's Cotton Capital and the West's belated attempt to come to terms with its dark past

5h | Panorama
Joseph S Nye Jr. Illustration: TBS

Is globalisation over?

5h | Panorama
The centre is divided into several sections, each one catering to a different aspect of a child&#039;s development. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Dandelionz: When nostalgia gave birth to a business idea

1h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Why all the successful leaders are Humble?

Why all the successful leaders are Humble?

2h | TBS Career
Bangladesh to establish their own brand in T20

Bangladesh to establish their own brand in T20

2h | TBS SPORTS
Keanu Reeves’ 'John Wick: Chapter 4' tops 71 markets

Keanu Reeves’ 'John Wick: Chapter 4' tops 71 markets

2h | TBS Entertainment
Rajkumar Rao brought back memories of Corona

Rajkumar Rao brought back memories of Corona

21h | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Nusrat Ananna and Nafis Ul Haque Sifat. Illustration: TBS
Pursuit

The road to MIT and Caltech: Bangladeshi undergrads beat the odds

2
Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Tech

Microsoft-owned Github fires entire Indian engineering team

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

50 hurt in clash between Muslim devotees, police in Paltan

4
Representational image
Bangladesh

Airport Road traffic to be restricted on Fridays from 31 March

5
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Strong nor'wester likely on 30 March-1 April, casualties feared

6
BB governor bans bank iftar parties
Banking

BB governor bans bank iftar parties