Boeing sales tumble as the company gets no orders for the 737 Max for the second straight month

FILE PHOTO: A model of Boeing 737 Max airliner is seen displayed at the China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition, or Airshow China, in Zhuhai, Guangdong province, China September 28, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: A model of Boeing 737 Max airliner is seen displayed at the China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition, or Airshow China, in Zhuhai, Guangdong province, China September 28, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo

The fallout from Boeing's safety failures continues to make themselves known as they have only received orders for four new planes in May, and no orders for its previous best seller, the 737 Max, since March.

This has compared badly to their rival Airbus, which reported orders for 27 new planes in May, says CNBC.

Boeing also saw Aerolineas Argentinas cancel an order for a single Max jet, bringing its net sales for the month to three.

The dismal results followed poor figures for April, when Boeing reported seven sales — none of them for the Max.

Boeing hopes that the slow pace of orders reflects a lull in sales before next month's Farnborough International Airshow, where aircraft deals are often announced.

But the Federal Aviation Administration is capping Boeing's production of 737s after a door plug blew out from an Alaska Airlines Max, allegations by whistleblowers that Boeing has taken shortcuts to produce planes more quickly, and reports of falsified inspection records on some 787 Dreamliner jets.

Boeing, based in Arlington, Virginia, delivered 24 jetliners in May, including 19 Max jets. Ireland's Ryanair got four and Alaska Airlines took three. Airbus said it delivered 53 planes last month.

Despite the slow pace of recent sales, Boeing still has a huge backlog of more than 5,600 orders.

