Boeing, NASA target June 5 for Starliner's debut crew flight

USA

Reuters
03 June, 2024, 10:10 am
Last modified: 03 June, 2024, 10:13 am

Related News

Boeing, NASA target June 5 for Starliner's debut crew flight

The Starliner capsule had stood ready for blast-off from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Saturday before a ground system computer triggered an automatic abort command that shut down the launch sequence

Reuters
03 June, 2024, 10:10 am
Last modified: 03 June, 2024, 10:13 am
A United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket is prepared for another launch attempt of two astronauts aboard Boeing&#039;s Starliner-1 Crew Flight Test (CFT) on a mission to the International Space Station, in Cape Canaveral, Florida, US May 31, 2024. Photo: REUTERS/Joe Skipper
A United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket is prepared for another launch attempt of two astronauts aboard Boeing's Starliner-1 Crew Flight Test (CFT) on a mission to the International Space Station, in Cape Canaveral, Florida, US May 31, 2024. Photo: REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Boeing and NASA said on Sunday that their teams are preparing to launch the new Starliner space capsule on June 5 after scrubbing its inaugural test flight launch attempt on Saturday. 

The Starliner capsule had stood ready for blast-off from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Saturday before a ground system computer triggered an automatic abort command that shut down the launch sequence. 

NASA said its teams worked overnight to assess the ground support equipment at the launch pad that encountered issues during the countdown and identified an issue with a ground power supply within one of the chassis which provides power to a subset of computer cards controlling various system functions. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The chassis containing the faulty ground power unit was removed, visually inspected, and replaced with a spare chassis, the space agency said. 

The CST-200 Starliner's first crewed voyage to the International Space Station (ISS), with two astronauts aboard, remains a key milestone for Boeing as it scrambles to gain a greater share of lucrative NASA business now dominated by Elon Musk's SpaceX.  

Once launched, the Starliner is expected to arrive at the space station after a flight of about 24 hours and dock with the orbiting research outpost some 250 miles (402 km) above Earth.

Tech / Top News / World+Biz

boeing / Boeing Starliner

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The best business books aren't actually about business

The best business books aren't actually about business

1h | Panorama
Residents across coastal Bangladesh reported a harrowing experience as Cyclone Remal battered the region, unleashing heavy rain and ferocious winds unseen in recent memory. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

How Cyclone Remal and amateur radio brought two 'dead' Bangladeshis in India to life

2h | Panorama
From left, Amrapali, Haribhanga and Langra varieties of mango

Know your mango: The sweetest ones 'Amrapali, Haribhanga, Langra' are yet to arrive

18h | Features
Photo: Courtesy

Henna tattoos: Embrace tradition with ease

8m | Brands

More Videos from TBS

How are the EU Parliament seats divided?

How are the EU Parliament seats divided?

1h | Videos
The CRB area surrounded by centuries-old trees, hills, and valleys

The CRB area surrounded by centuries-old trees, hills, and valleys

2h | Videos
Wall Street Billionaires Rush to Support Trump

Wall Street Billionaires Rush to Support Trump

13h | Videos
Benazir's wealth is coming out in the investigation

Benazir's wealth is coming out in the investigation

15h | Videos