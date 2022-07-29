Blinken to travel to southeast Asia, Africa next week

USA

Reuters
29 July, 2022, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 29 July, 2022, 09:23 pm

Related News

Blinken to travel to southeast Asia, Africa next week

Reuters
29 July, 2022, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 29 July, 2022, 09:23 pm
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks during a town hall at the U.S. Mission to the United Nations with members of staff in New York City, U.S., May 19, 2022. John Minchillo/Pool via REUTERS
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks during a town hall at the U.S. Mission to the United Nations with members of staff in New York City, U.S., May 19, 2022. John Minchillo/Pool via REUTERS

USA Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel to Cambodia for a USA-ASEAN minister's meeting next week during which he will address the Covid-19 pandemic, climate change, Myanmar and the war in Ukraine, the State Department said on Friday.

After the Aug. 3-5 meetings in Phnom Penh, Blinken will travel to Manila and meet with President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos and foreign secretary Enrique Manalo to discuss efforts to strengthen the USA-Philippine alliance, the department said in a statement.

South Africa will be the top USA diplomat's next stop, on 7-9 Aug. , followed by visits to the Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda.  "The Secretary will focus on the role the government of Rwanda can play in reducing tensions and ongoing violence in eastern DRC," the statement said.

In Rwanda, he will also raise the "wrongful detention" of USA permanent resident Paul Rusesabagina, the department said.

Rusesabagina, 67, was sentenced in September 2021 to 25 years in prison over eight terrorism charges tied to an organization opposed to Rwandan President Paul Kagame's rule. He has denied all the charges and refused to take part in the trial that he and his supporters have called a political sham. 

World+Biz

Secretary of state Antony Blinken / USA

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Hawa: A Chanchal Chowdhury Show! 

Hawa: A Chanchal Chowdhury Show! 

5h | Splash
Ashtobhuja, as the name suggests, is a platter of eight different kinds of bharta and bhaji.

Palongki: Bangali food by the sea

11h | Food
Photo: TBS

Recreational fishing: An expensive hobby with a massive market

11h | Features
The T-2X symbol of doubling the number of tigers is still a long way to be implemented. Photo: Adnan Azad

Tigers at crisis: The dwindling population of the majestic animal

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

"A nation that does not have its own literature cannot stand as a nation"

"A nation that does not have its own literature cannot stand as a nation"

27m | Videos
Zelensky, wife poses for Vogue amid war, slammed globally

Zelensky, wife poses for Vogue amid war, slammed globally

1h | Videos
Cities that fascinate world's wanderlusts

Cities that fascinate world's wanderlusts

3h | Videos
Bangladesh Bank is increasing surveillance to bring relief to the dollar market

Bangladesh Bank is increasing surveillance to bring relief to the dollar market

12h | Videos

Most Read

1
Graphic: TBS
Panorama

SMC shakes up the beverage market with new electrolyte drink

2
Moscow wants Dhaka to join Russian alternative to SWIFT
Economy

Moscow wants Dhaka to join Russian alternative to SWIFT

3
Photo: TBS
RMG

US fashion industry: Bangladesh to get more orders than China, Vietnam over next 2 years

4
Bangladesh receives $1.64b remittance in 21 days of July: BB
Economy

Bangladesh receives $1.64b remittance in 21 days of July: BB

5
Dollar price soars to record Tk112
Economy

Dollar price soars to record Tk112

6
From left: Debapriya Bhattacharya, Ahsan H Mansur and MM Akash. Sketch: TBS
Panorama

$4.5 billion dollar IMF loan: The pros and cons