U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen, at the Peace Palace in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, August 4, 2022. Andrew Harnik/Pool via REUTERS

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday told Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen that Washington wanted a "strong, positive relationship" between their two countries.

The United States and Cambodia have had a frosty relationship in recent years, with Washington fiercely critical of Hun Sen's ongoing crackdown on his political opposition and increasingly wary of his increasing engagement with China's military.