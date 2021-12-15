Blinken says US ready to move forward with sale of F-35s, drones to UAE

USA

Reuters
15 December, 2021, 11:35 am
Last modified: 15 December, 2021, 11:37 am

Related News

Blinken says US ready to move forward with sale of F-35s, drones to UAE

Speaking at a news conference in Kuala Lumpur, Blinken said Washington had to conduct some reviews

Reuters
15 December, 2021, 11:35 am
Last modified: 15 December, 2021, 11:37 am
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks to reporters at the State Department in Washington, US, July 16, 2021. Photo: Reuters
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks to reporters at the State Department in Washington, US, July 16, 2021. Photo: Reuters

The United States is prepared to move forward with the sale of F-35 fighter jets and drones to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday, after reports the UAE intended to suspend discussion of the deal.

A UAE official on Tuesday told Reuters that it had informed the United States that it would suspend discussions to acquire F-35 fighter jets, part of a $23 billion deal that includes drones and other advanced munitions.

The official cited "technical requirements, sovereign operational restrictions, and cost/benefit analysis" as reasons that have prompted a re-assessment of the deal by the UAE government.

UAE told the US it will suspend talks on F-35 jets -Emirati official

The UAE had signed an agreement to purchase 50 F-35 jets and up to 18 armed drones, people familiar with the situation told Reuters in January.

Speaking at a news conference in Kuala Lumpur, Blinken said Washington had to conduct some reviews.

"We've wanted to make sure, for example, that our commitment to Israel's qualitative military edge is assured, so we wanted to make sure that we could do a thorough review of any technologies that are sold or transferred to other partners in the region, including the UAE," Blinken said.

"But I think we continue to be prepared to move forward if the UAE continues to want to pursue both of these," he said.

World+Biz

Blinken / US / UAE

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Restaurants vs food delivery companies: A face-off over commissions

1h | Panorama
17 July, Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler, Germany. A warming climate has supercharged storms, contributing to the catastrophic flash floods that killed at least 170 people in the country. Photo: Liesa Johannssen-Koppitz/Bloomberg

The world promises change after another year of extreme climate disasters

22h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Teletalk 5G trial run is here. But what does that really mean?

1d | Panorama
On 7 December, Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy inaugurated the week-long 13th edition of &#039;Jatra Festival-2021&#039;. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Jatra Pala: A declining art form of our culture and the plight of the artists

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The blueprints of intellectual assassination in 1971

The blueprints of intellectual assassination in 1971

16h | Videos
Indian Miss Universe 2021 after 21 years

Indian Miss Universe 2021 after 21 years

16h | Videos
No list of martyred intellectuals in 50 years

No list of martyred intellectuals in 50 years

20h | Videos
Nation observing Martyred Intellectuals Day

Nation observing Martyred Intellectuals Day

20h | Videos

Most Read

1
Abrar Fahad. Photo: Collected.
Court

Abrar Fahad murder: 20 Buet students sentenced to death, 5 jailed for life

2
Former state minister for information and broadcasting Murad Hasan. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Murad Hasan denied entry to Canada, sent back to Dubai

3
Eight more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak
Bangladesh

Eight more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak

4
Bangladesh enters 5G era today
Telecom

Bangladesh enters 5G era today

5
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

The troubles of travelling with Bangladeshi passport 

6
McDonald’s sells a certain style of production and management, a certain theory of economic operations and a lifestyle for its consumers. Photo: Bloomberg
Panorama

Why is there no McDonald’s in Bangladesh?