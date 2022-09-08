Blinken to announce $2 bln in US military financing for Ukraine and 18 other countries

USA

Reuters
08 September, 2022, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 08 September, 2022, 04:37 pm

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken attends a news conference about Russia&#039;s invasion of Ukraine, at the State Department in Washington, US, 17 March 2022. Saul Loeb/Pool via REUTERS
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken attends a news conference about Russia's invasion of Ukraine, at the State Department in Washington, US, 17 March 2022. Saul Loeb/Pool via REUTERS

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will on Thursday announce $2 billion in new foreign military financing to Ukraine and 18 other countries at risk of future Russian aggression, a senior State Department official said.

The official said the Biden administration was notifying the US Congress of its intent to make the funding available for long-term investments, without specifying the other countries or detailing how much would go to Ukraine.

