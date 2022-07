US President Joe Biden removes his face mask prior to receiving his coronavirus disease (Covid-19) booster vaccination in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building's South Court Auditorium at the White House in Washington, US, September 27, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo

President Joe Biden's Covid-19 symptoms continue to improve and now include "less troublesome" sore throat, runny nose, loose cough and body aches, his physician, Dr. Kevin O'Connor, said in a memo on Saturday.

Biden's lungs remain clear and his oxygen saturation "continues to be excellent on room air," the doctor said.

Biden most likely has the BA5 variant, O'Connor said.