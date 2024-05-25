Biden's looking for meme manager, for $85k a year

25 May, 2024, 02:30 pm
Last modified: 25 May, 2024, 02:35 pm

Biden's looking for meme manager, for $85k a year

Gen Z is a critical demographic for Biden, and they are often dissatisfied with his handling of major issues as well as being the most prolific creators and consumers of memes

TBS Report
25 May, 2024, 02:30 pm
Last modified: 25 May, 2024, 02:35 pm
U.S. President Joe Biden turns 81 on Monday, a milestone likely to draw attention to his status as the oldest person to ever occupy the Oval Office, with opinion polls showing Americans worried he is too old for the post he is seeking reelection to. Photo: AFP
U.S. President Joe Biden turns 81 on Monday, a milestone likely to draw attention to his status as the oldest person to ever occupy the Oval Office, with opinion polls showing Americans worried he is too old for the post he is seeking reelection to. Photo: AFP

US President Biden's campaign is seeking a meme manager in order to bolster his struggling popularity among younger US voters and is offering a salary of up to $85,000 a year.

Meme pages on Instagram and TikTok are major keys for reaching younger audiences, and Biden's campaign is following previous examples of social media outreach, says Business Insider. 

One example is Mike Bloomberg's 2020 presidential run, which partnered with the Instagram meme page FuckJerry, and boasted nearly 15 million followers.

Gen Z is a critical demographic for Biden, and they are often dissatisfied with his handling of major issues such as the climate crisis, the war in Gaza, and the recent police actions against student protestors. They are also the most prolific creators and consumers of meme content. 

Additionally, polling among that demographic has revealed that large numbers of the younger generations are unaware of his policies and as a result engagement through social media is vital.

According to the daybook posting, the new role will focus on collaborating with podcasters, digital-media companies, and social-media meme pages, says Business Insider. 

The position will require at least two years of video, media, and/or entertainment industry experience in working with agencies, creators, or digital media companies, expertise in identifying internet trends and opportunities for content, and the willingness to move to the Wilmington, Delaware area where the campaign is based.

