Biden's approval rating hits a new low

US President Joe Biden listens to a question from a member of the media as he delivers remarks about Afghanistan, from the East Room of the White House in Washington, US August 26, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

US President Joe Biden's approval rating slid to just 43% in the latest NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist poll.

That is down 6 percentage points from a survey conducted in July and is the lowest mark for Biden in the poll since taking office.

The low rating comes amid the chaos of the US withdrawal from Afghanistan. The decline is principally due to independents — just 36% of them approve of the job he's doing, a 10-point drop.

A majority of independents now disapprove of his performance is bad news for Biden and Democrats. They are a key swing group, one Biden won in 2020.