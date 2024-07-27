Biden will announce Supreme Court reform plans on Monday, Politico reports

USA

Reuters
27 July, 2024, 11:05 am
Last modified: 27 July, 2024, 11:09 am

Related News

Biden will announce Supreme Court reform plans on Monday, Politico reports

Biden said earlier this week during an Oval Office address that he would call for reform of the court

Reuters
27 July, 2024, 11:05 am
Last modified: 27 July, 2024, 11:09 am
US President Joe Biden delivers a prime-time address to the nation on 19 October 2023. File Photo: Reuters
US President Joe Biden delivers a prime-time address to the nation on 19 October 2023. File Photo: Reuters

US President Joe Biden will announce plans to reform the Supreme Court on Monday, Politico reported citing two people familiar with the matter, adding he was likely to back term limits for justices and an enforceable code of ethics.

Biden said earlier this week during an Oval Office address that he would call for reform of the court. 

He is also expected to seek a constitutional amendment to limit immunity for presidents and some other officeholders, Politico reported, in the aftermath of a July Supreme Court ruling that presidents have broad immunity from prosecution.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Biden will make the announcement in Texas on Monday and the specific proposals could change, the report added. 

World+Biz / Politics

Joe Biden / US Supreme Court

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

How Facebook-based businesses are weathering multiple challenges 

How Facebook-based businesses are weathering multiple challenges 

1h | Panorama
In coastal districts like Patuakhali and Khulna, farmers are finding hope in sunflower cultivation as an alternative crop. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

How prepared is Bangladesh's agriculture sector to face climate change?

12h | Panorama
At present, local fashion houses mostly incorporate hand work like zardosi, karchupi or kantha stitch in their designs. Photo: Bishworang

In the age of fast fashion, how is hand embroidery?

1d | Mode
Illustration: TBS

How diehards, digital platforms breathe life into Bangladeshi films

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

"The current circumstances are challenging for us."

"The current circumstances are challenging for us."

1w | Videos
Battleground in Badda after police clash with BRAC University students

Battleground in Badda after police clash with BRAC University students

1w | Videos
"Why aren't Apu and Bubly participating in the discussion?"

"Why aren't Apu and Bubly participating in the discussion?"

1w | Videos
Road blockade and protest march in Khagrachhari

Road blockade and protest march in Khagrachhari

1w | Videos