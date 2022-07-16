Biden will announce $1 billion for food security during Arab summit

US President Joe Biden reacts as he attends the the opening ceremony of the Maccabiah in Jerusalem July 14, 2022. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun/Pool
President Joe Biden will announce on Saturday during an Arab summit that the United States has committed $1 billion in new near and long term food security assistance for the Middle East and North Africa region, a senior administration official said.

Biden, on the second leg of his first Middle East trip as president, has focused on the planned summit with six Gulf states that make up the Gulf Cooperation Council and Egypt, Jordan and Iraq .

The GCC leaders are also committing $3 billion over the next two years in projects that align with US partnerships in global infrastructure and investment, the official said.

Biden / aid / food security

