Biden: US to work with Finland, Sweden to stay vigilant against any threats to shared security

Reuters
18 May, 2022, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 18 May, 2022, 10:01 pm

US President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting in the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex, in Washington, US, March 18, 2022. REUTERS/Al Drago/File photo
US President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting in the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex, in Washington, US, March 18, 2022. REUTERS/Al Drago/File photo

US President Joe Biden said on Wednesday the United States would work with Finland and Sweden to stay vigilant against any threats to their shared security while the two countries' NATO membership is being considered.

Biden said in a statement that he strongly supports Finland and Sweden's applications to join NATO which he said would "further strengthen our defense cooperation and benefit the entire Transatlantic Alliance."

