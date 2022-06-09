Biden unveils new Latin America economic plan at reboot summit dogged by dissent

USA

Reuters
09 June, 2022, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 09 June, 2022, 04:37 pm

Related News

Biden unveils new Latin America economic plan at reboot summit dogged by dissent

Hosting the Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles, Biden sought to assure the assembled leaders about his administration's commitment to the region despite nagging concerns that Washington, at times, is still trying to dictate to its poorer southern neighbors

Reuters
09 June, 2022, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 09 June, 2022, 04:37 pm
U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden welcome Colombia&#039;s President Ivan Duque during the Summit of the Americas, in Los Angeles, California, U.S. June 8, 2022. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden welcome Colombia's President Ivan Duque during the Summit of the Americas, in Los Angeles, California, U.S. June 8, 2022. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

USA President Joe Biden announced on Wednesday a proposed new US economic partnership with Latin America aimed at countering China's growing clout as he kicked off a regional summit marred by discord and snubs over the guest list.

Hosting the Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles, Biden sought to assure the assembled leaders about his administration's commitment to the region despite nagging concerns that Washington, at times, is still trying to dictate to its poorer southern neighbors.

The line-up of visiting heads of state and government in attendance was thinned down to 21 after Biden excluded Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua, prompting Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and several other leaders to stay away in protest.

"We have to invest in making sure our trade is sustainable and responsible in creating supply chains that are more resilient, more secure and more sustainable," Biden told a gala opening ceremony.

Biden is seeking to present Latin American countries with an alternative to China that calls for increased US economic engagement, including more investment and building on existing trade deals.

However, his "Americas Partnership for Economic Prosperity," which still appears to be a work in progress, stops short of offering tariff relief and, according to a senior administration official, will initially focus on "like-minded partners" that already have US trade accords. Negotiations are expected to begin in early fall, the official added.

Biden outlined his plan as he launched the summit, which was conceived as a platform to showcase US leadership in reviving Latin American economies and tackling record levels of irregular migration at the US-Mexico border.

But his agenda has been undermined by the partial boycott by leaders upset at Washington's decision to cut out its main leftist antagonists in the region.

As a result, Biden found himself welcoming a larger-than-normal contingent of foreign ministers sitting in for their national leaders as the arriving dignitaries walked one-by-one up a red carpet flanked by a military honor guard.

US officials hope the summit and a parallel gathering of business executives can pave the way for greater cooperation as governments grappling with higher inflation work to bring supply chains stretched by the COVID-19 pandemic closer to home.

Biden also used his speech to preview a summit declaration on migration to be rolled out on Friday, calling it "a ground-breaking, integrated new approach" with shared responsibility across the hemisphere. But he provided few specifics.

Even as Biden deals with priorities such as mass shootings, high inflation and the Ukraine war, the US official said the president is seeking to press the administration's competitive goals against China with the launch of the new partnership for the region.

The US plan also proposes to revitalize the Inter-American Development Bank and create clean energy jobs

Still, the administration appeared to be moving cautiously, mindful that an initiative that promotes jobs abroad could face US protectionist pushback.

China's challenge

The challenge from China is clearly a major consideration.

China has widened the gap on the United States in trade terms in large parts of Latin America since Biden came into office in January 2021, data show.

An exclusive Reuters analysis of U.N. trade data from 2015-2021 shows that outside of Mexico, the top US trade partner, China has overtaken the United States in Latin America and increased its advantage last year.

"The best antidote to China's inroads in the region is to ensure that we are forwarding our own affirmative vision for the region economically," the administration official said.

Biden's aides have framed the summit as an opportunity for the United States to reassert its leadership in Latin America after years of comparative neglect under his predecessor Donald Trump.

But diplomatic tensions broke into the open this week when Washington opted not to invite the three countries it says violate human rights and democratic values.

Rebuffed in his demand that all countries must be invited, Lopez Obrador said he would stay away, deflecting attention from the US administration's goals and toward regional divisions.

Biden's national security adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters the choice by some leaders not to attend reflected their own "idiosyncratic decisions" and that substantive work would still be accomplished.

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel said the United States lacked "moral authority" to lecture on democracy and thanked Lopez Obrador for his "solidarity."

The leaders of Guatemala and Honduras, two of the countries that send most migrants to the United States, also stayed home, raising questions about the significance of the coming joint migration declaration.

Still, leaders from more than 20 countries, including Canada, Brazil and Argentina, are attending the summit, hosted by the United States for the first time since its inaugural session in 1994.

Biden will use a meeting on Thursday with Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro to talk about climate change and will also discuss the topic of "open, transparent and democratic elections" in Brazil.

Bolsonaro, a populist admirer of Trump who has had chilly relations with Biden, has raised doubts about Brazil's voting system, without providing evidence, ahead of October elections that opinion polls show him losing to leftist rival Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

World+Biz

USA president Joe Biden / Latin America

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

BJP spokeswoman Nupur Sharma’s statements against the most respected figure in Islam caused an immediate upheaval among the Muslim majority countries

A collective outcry in defense of Islam’s Prophet. What about India’s Muslims?

2h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Enforced disappearance, a Pakistani court ruling and us 

7h | Panorama
Photo caption: Banga Bazar interpreters assist foreign buyers who visit the market and help them bargain with shop owners. TBS illustration 

The Banga Bazar interpreters who speak half a dozen languages 

9h | Panorama
A member of the team double Expresso Shot explains to a stall visitor their project. Photo: Courtesy

From improving vaccination to identifying refugees, Bangladeshi youth come up with innovative use of blockchain

7h | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Rules for achieving success at work

Rules for achieving success at work

9h | Videos
TBS Face to Face: Macroeconomic stability main challenge of new budget

TBS Face to Face: Macroeconomic stability main challenge of new budget

9h | Videos
Secret of bringing budget dockets in black briefcase

Secret of bringing budget dockets in black briefcase

21h | Videos
Books that are on Bill Gates' list this summer

Books that are on Bill Gates' list this summer

21h | Videos

Most Read

1
Motiur Rahman Mithon holds the camera during the filming of one of his famous prank videos. The Youtuber has more than 30 million subscribers and eight billion views in his different channels.
Features

Bangladesh’s king of YouTube is not who you think it is

2
8 chartered accountants’ licence suspended
Economy

8 chartered accountants’ licence suspended

3
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

49 killed, over 200 injured, Chattogram container depot fire yet to be put out

4
Illustration: TBS
Pursuit

When visas are dearer than fully funded admissions

5
Johnny Depp wins defamation case against Amber Heard; Depp awarded $15m in damages
Splash

Johnny Depp wins defamation case against Amber Heard; Depp awarded $15m in damages

6
Banks paid high dividends, now they are in trouble
Banking

Banks paid high dividends, now they are in trouble