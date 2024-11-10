Biden, Trump to meet in the White House on Wednesday

USA

Reuters
10 November, 2024, 12:55 am
Last modified: 10 November, 2024, 01:06 am

Related News

Biden, Trump to meet in the White House on Wednesday

Trump will take office on Jan. 20 after defeating current Vice President Kamala Harris in the Nov. 5 presidential election

Reuters
10 November, 2024, 12:55 am
Last modified: 10 November, 2024, 01:06 am
Joe Biden and Donald Trump. Photo: Collected
Joe Biden and Donald Trump. Photo: Collected

US President Joe Biden and President-elect Donald Trump will meet on Wednesday at the White House on Biden's invitation, a White House spokesperson said on Saturday.

Trump will take office on Jan. 20 after defeating current Vice President Kamala Harris in the Nov. 5 presidential election.

"At President Biden's invitation, President Biden and President-elect Trump will meet in the Oval Office on Wednesday," Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Biden had initially sought reelection but dropped out of the race in July after a disastrous debate against Trump.

Top News / World+Biz

Joe Biden / Donal Trump / White House / United States

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The drivers and helpers of Dhaka buses have to keep an eye out for rickshaws, private cars and commuters. They have separate names for each of them. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

'Plastic on the left, bugs ahead': The code language of bus helpers

6h | Panorama
TBS Illustration

Can the filing of 'false' lawsuits be stopped? 

6h | Panorama
PHOTO: Collected

4 rugged pickup trucks you can now buy in Bangladesh

7h | Wheels
Photo: The Blouse House

Blissful blouses that make every ensemble shine

15h | Mode

More Videos from TBS

How is China preparing to tackle Trump’s tariff policy?

How is China preparing to tackle Trump’s tariff policy?

4h | Videos
Ferry services suspended again on Aricha-Kazirhat route

Ferry services suspended again on Aricha-Kazirhat route

5h | Videos
Barcelona to earn 1.7 billion euros in Nike deal

Barcelona to earn 1.7 billion euros in Nike deal

6h | Videos
ICT entrepreneurs seek permission to open business establishments abroad

ICT entrepreneurs seek permission to open business establishments abroad

6h | Videos