Biden tests Covid negative after spokeswoman's positive

USA

BSS/AFP
02 November, 2021, 10:45 am
Last modified: 02 November, 2021, 10:50 am

Related News

Biden tests Covid negative after spokeswoman's positive

Biden, 78, has been vaccinated and also received a booster shot

BSS/AFP
02 November, 2021, 10:45 am
Last modified: 02 November, 2021, 10:50 am
US President Joe Biden delivers remarks about Afghanistan, from the East Room of the White House in Washington, US August 26, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
US President Joe Biden delivers remarks about Afghanistan, from the East Room of the White House in Washington, US August 26, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

US President Joe Biden has tested negative for Covid-19 in the wake of his chief spokeswoman testing positive, the White House said Monday.

The "president was tested as well, a PCR test yesterday, and he tested negative," Principal Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters aboard Air Force One, on the way to the UN climate summit in Glasgow.

Jean-Pierre said Biden's test on Sunday was not in response to news of the positive result for Press Secretary Jen Psaki, but was done "independently" and was "required for entering the UK."

Psaki, who has frequent access to Biden in the White House, pulled out of his trip to Rome for a G20 summit and the following Glasgow event after family members tested positive for Covid-19.

On Sunday she said that after testing negative all week, she had just had a positive result.

However, she said she had not had "close contact" with Biden or other senior White House staff since her family's first positive results.

Biden, 78, has been vaccinated and also received a booster shot.

Coronavirus chronicle / Top News / World+Biz

Biden / Covid / negative

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Shabaz Khan Mosque: Rare remaining Mughal Mosque in city

Shabaz Khan Mosque: Rare remaining Mughal Mosque in city

20h | Videos
History of Halloween

History of Halloween

20h | Videos
Breast cancer awareness

Breast cancer awareness

20h | Videos
Why Facebook is Meta?

Why Facebook is Meta?

20h | Videos

Most Read

1
Representational image. Pixabay.
Infrastructure

Govt seeks Korean investment for Tongi-Jhilmil subway

2
bKash sustains Tk104 crore loss in 9 months
Economy

bKash sustains Tk104 crore loss in 9 months

3
Logo of Unilever. Picture: Collected
Corporates

Unilever Bangladesh searching for future business leaders

4
'Bangladesh is always in my blood and my mind': Margarita Mamun
Sports

'Bangladesh is always in my blood and my mind': Margarita Mamun

5
TOP 5 FRIED CHICKEN: The ultimate guide to becoming a fried chicken connoisseur 
Food

TOP 5 FRIED CHICKEN: The ultimate guide to becoming a fried chicken connoisseur 

6
A variety of wall clocks are sold wholesale for a minimum price of Tk100. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Time slows for Patuatuli’s watch sellers 