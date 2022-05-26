Biden signs police order on second anniversary of George Floyd's death

USA

Reuters
26 May, 2022, 09:55 am
Last modified: 26 May, 2022, 10:16 am

Related News

Biden signs police order on second anniversary of George Floyd's death

Reuters
26 May, 2022, 09:55 am
Last modified: 26 May, 2022, 10:16 am
US President Joe Biden signs an executive order to prohibit trade and investment between US individuals and the two breakaway regions of eastern Ukraine recognized as independent by Russia, at the White House in Washington, US, February 21, 2022. Photo :Reuters
US President Joe Biden signs an executive order to prohibit trade and investment between US individuals and the two breakaway regions of eastern Ukraine recognized as independent by Russia, at the White House in Washington, US, February 21, 2022. Photo :Reuters

US President Joe Biden sought to reform federal and local policing with a broad executive order on Wednesday, the second anniversary of the death of George Floyd, while goading a seemingly immovable Congress to act on police and gun reform.

The order directs all federal agencies to revise their use-of-force policies, creates a national registry of officers fired for misconduct and will use grants to encourage state and local police to restrict the use of chokeholds and neck restraints. 

"It's a measure of what we can do together to heal the very soul of this nation, to address the profound fear trauma, exhaustion particularly Black Americans have experienced for generations," Biden said.

He had not signed it earlier, he said, because he was hoping Congress would pass a police reform law named after Floyd. The bill collapsed in the US Senate last September under Republican opposition.

Biden spoke the day after a mass shooting at an elementary school in Texas, and he heaped blame on Congress in his opening remarks for their failure to write stronger gun laws.

"Where's the backbone? Where's the courage to stand up to a very powerful lobby," he said, apparently referring to the gun lobby and Republican opposition to tighter gun restrictions.

The White House police order restricts the use of no-knock entries to a limited set of circumstances, such as when an announced entry would pose an imminent threat of physical violence.

"I don't know any good cop who likes a bad cop," Biden said.

Floyd, a Black man suspected of passing a counterfeit bill, was killed when Derek Chauvin, a white Minneapolis police officer, knelt on his neck on May 25, 2020, as three other officers looked on. The incident triggered a wave of protests over racial injustice months before Biden was elected.

Chauvin was sentenced to 22-1/2 years in prison last year after his conviction on murder charges.

Biden was joined by members of Floyd's family, civil rights advocates and law enforcement officials, and Vice President Kamala Harris, who assailing Republicans for the failure to pass the policing bill.

World+Biz

USA / US / US police / US Police Reform / Joe Biden / US President Joe Biden / George Floyd / George Floyd death anniversary / George Floyd Killing

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Should Belayets be allowed to return to school at 55?

1h | Pursuit
Impact Hub Dhaka is designed to cater to connectivity, offering lots of communal areas where you can chat over coffee, watch a webinar as a group or even host events. Photo: Courtesy

Inside Impact Hub: The surprising benefits of working in a co-working space

2h | Pursuit
Pacific Jeans uses sustainable technology in washing and finishing, and now has the facility to wash with zero water. Photo: Courtesy

How big dreams and smart investment made Pacific Jeans a denim exporting giant 

3h | Panorama
Psycure has received various awards for their extraordinary contributions to promoting Sustainable Development Goals. Photo: Courtesy

Psycure: Meet the organisation serving the underserved university students (and beyond) with mental healthcare 

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Why is Thanda Garam's juice so popular?

Why is Thanda Garam's juice so popular?

1h | Videos
Tea tales at TSC

Tea tales at TSC

2h | Videos
What journalism students want to know

What journalism students want to know

3h | Videos
Where the people have more weapons than military

Where the people have more weapons than military

13h | Videos

Most Read

1
Tk100 for bike, Tk2,400 for bus to cross Padma Bridge
Bangladesh

Tk100 for bike, Tk2,400 for bus to cross Padma Bridge

2
Bangladesh at risk of losing ownership of Banglar Samriddhi
Bangladesh

Bangladesh at risk of losing ownership of Banglar Samriddhi

3
BSEC launches probe against Abul Khayer Hero and allies
Stocks

BSEC launches probe against Abul Khayer Hero and allies

4
Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Misfit Technologies: A Singaporean startup rooted firmly in Bangladesh

5
Illustration: TBS
Banking

Let taka slide

6
Photo: Collected
Industry

Spanish recycled cotton producer opens new facility in Bangladesh