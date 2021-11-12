Biden says US will deepen economic ties with APEC

US President Joe Biden on Friday pledged to deepen US ties with Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) countries, including advancing fair and open trade as well as investment in the region, and urged action to shore up the environment and global health.

"Biden reaffirmed our interest in serving as a strong, reliable partner to APEC economies as we pursue sustained and inclusive growth," and "discussed ways to unleash the economic power of the region and to deepen US economic engagement throughout the Indo-Pacific," Biden said in a White House statement following his remarks to the APEC leaders' meeting.