Biden says US is prepared to act 'forcefully' to protect Americans

Reuters
25 March, 2023, 09:55 am
Last modified: 25 March, 2023, 09:59 am

US President Joe Biden speaks during an event at the Royal Castle, amid Russia&#039;s invasion of Ukraine, in Warsaw, Poland on 26 March 2022. Photo: Reuters
US President Joe Biden speaks during an event at the Royal Castle, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Warsaw, Poland on 26 March 2022. Photo: Reuters

US President Joe Biden on Friday said the United States is prepared to "act forcefully" to protect Americans, commenting after the US military carried out air strikes against Iran-backed forces in retaliation for an attack that killed an American contractor and wounded five US troops.

"Make no mistake: the United States does not ... seek conflict with Iran, but be prepared for us to act forcefully to protect our people," Biden told reporters during an official visit to Canada.

